Health-Ade's "Get That Good Gut Feeling" Campaign Offers a Whimsical Portrayal of Kombucha's Positive Effects

"We think education and awareness are key in promoting good gut health, but it is important for Health-Ade to stay true to itself and make those messages fun, uplifting and easily digestible (pun intended!),'' says Charlotte Mostaed, VP of Marketing at Health-Ade. "People reach for kombucha for the health benefits, but they stay for that deliciously refreshing bubbly taste and the feel-good energy they get when they drink kombucha every day. For us, this campaign is a way to show the power of the probiotic goodness of kombucha on gut health, as well as invite consumers to drink Health-Ade Kombucha as the perfect pairing with a favorite meal, that amazingly refreshing treat during a barbeque, or as the answer to a long night of overindulgence."

More than just a beloved bubbly beverage, Health-Ade Kombucha can make people feel great on the inside, and this campaign illustrates just how much "magical goodness" kombucha provides. Full of probiotics, healthy acids, and antioxidants that people need to be their best "gut" selves, Health-Ade Kombucha promotes healthy gut microbiomes, which can help boost overall mood, support digestion and immunity, as well as promote skin and hair health. With delicious flavors to choose from like Passion Fruit Tangerine, Pomegranate, and Pink Lady Apple, Health-Ade is inspiring kombucha lovers and doubters alike to revive and replenish from the inside out.

"Looking to amplify the goodness of kombucha, Health-Ade was seeking a contemporary way to expand their reach and grow their audience," says Gavin Lester, Chief Creative Officer of Zambezi. "We partnered with Mike Perry (animator of Broad City) to create a bright and bubbly visual campaign that both educates and entices."

"Get That Good Gut Feeling" will launch with a 360 national omni-channel campaign, including digital video, streaming commercial ads on major platforms, national Out-of-Home advertising, and more. This campaign comes as Health-Ade is seeing increased consumer interest in gut health and its connection to overall wellness, and expanding its ever-growing footprint nationwide with continued momentum in the marketplace. A decade after revolutionizing the beverage section of your local grocery store, Health-Ade continues to grow the kombucha category.

About Health-Ade Kombucha

Health-Ade creates feel-good, bubbly beverages with belly benefits so you can follow your gut and show the world what you're made of. The brand's beverages include a low sugar, refreshing kombucha made with fermented tea, and a re-defined soda made with cold-pressed juice, prebiotics, and more. Health-Ade beverages are delicious sources for hydration, prebiotics, probiotics, healthy acids, and antioxidants that make you feel good from the inside out. Health-Ade's popular kombucha includes a line-up of full-flavored, approachable offerings crafted with the highest quality ingredients, like cold-pressed juice from organic produce. Brewed with care in sunny Los Angeles, the brand gained an instant cult following when they started selling their kombucha at the Brentwood Farmers' Market in 2012. Since then, Health-Ade has expanded to over 50,000 stores in North America, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Safeway / Albertsons, Kroger, Publix, Target, Walmart, Costco, as well as Amazon.com and Health-Ade.com. Their kombucha is offered in 16oz bottles (MSRP: $3.99), 48 oz multiserve bottles (MSRP: $8.99), as well as variety packs of 12 and 6 bottles at select Costco locations and online. Health-Ade's growing roster of 16 flavors are certified organic, Non-GMO, vegan, and gluten-free.

