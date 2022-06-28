Health Advisory: Protecting Yourself and Others from Monkeypox

Rare Viral Illness Resembles the Symptoms of Several Sexually Transmitted Infections, According to CDC

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monkeypox has landed in the United States. Are you at risk? Symptoms outlined by the CDC resemble several common sexually transmitted infections (STI). Similar to STIs, monkeypox can be transmitted through direct contact with bodily fluid or lesions.

myLAB Box was the first company to offer comprehensive at-home testing and treatment solutions for STI screening nationwide. Now the company wants to help spread information about how to protect yourself from monkeypox and STIs.

Monkeypox symptoms tend to be flu-like and include fever, headache, fatigue, muscle aches and chills. The most notable sign of monkeypox is a rash that is quite similar to common STIs like herpes or syphilis. Luckily, these common infections are easy to test for from home.

Test Regularly to Learn Your Status

"If you are noticing these symptoms of monkeypox, please remember that it is still quite rare. It is much more likely that you are carrying a more common STI," said Lora Miro, CMO and Co-Founder of myLAB Box. "With the recent jump in the rate of STIs, it is more important than ever to test and learn your status."

Fortunately, it has never been easier to receive testing and treatment from the comfort of home, even while social distancing. In fact, myLAB Box offers testing for common infections and wellness concerns.

Miro added: "Very often, people simply do not pay attention to their sexual health, With regularly scheduled tests for these common infections, you'll have a much clearer picture of your health status overall."

Keep Your Distance

As with Covid-19, social distancing is recommended. In certain circumstances, monkeypox can be spread through respiratory droplets. This is especially important to consider when attending crowded events.

Additionally, if you are having sex, using condoms helps to prevent infection. If you are infected, sexual contact should be avoided altogether.

The CDC advises anyone who has been in close contact with someone with monkeypox to seek immediate medical attention.

About myLAB Box

Founded in 2013, myLAB Box pioneered the first nationwide at-home testing-to-treatment platform for infectious diseases and the longest-running service of its kind. The company's at-home health tests are designed by top US medical experts and are validated by fully specialized CLIA-certified lab affiliates with extensive experience in testing for infectious diseases. From affordable screening to complimentary physician consultations for positives, every aspect of the myLAB Box service is designed to be safe, effective and efficient. Today, the company offers over 50 at-home tests including COVID, sexual health, fertility, nutrition, allergies, hormone health, diabetes, toxicology, STDs and more. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California and women-owned. For more information, visit: http://www.mylabbox.com.

