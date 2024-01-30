Health Advocate Earns NCQA Population Health Management Accreditation

Accredited programs focused on improving diabetes, asthma and hypertension outcomes highlight Health Advocate's industry-leading efforts to support members and improve health and well-being

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Advocate, a leading provider of integrated health advocacy and navigation, population health, well-being, behavioral health, and worksite screening programs, announced today that it has received National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Accreditation for its Population Health Management program. Accreditation reviewed Health Advocate's diabetes, asthma, and hypertension support programs, demonstrating Health Advocate's alignment with industry best practices and standards while recognizing its consistent commitment to helping its members access high-quality care and achieve improved outcomes.

As part of its comprehensive, personalized population health solution, Health Advocate's data-driven clinical support and care management efforts identify high-risk and at-risk members using a multi-channel approach that combines AI and advanced data analytics with proactive digital and personal outreach, intense clinical interventions, and care management. These critical components directly tie into the key areas evaluated by NCQA's Population Health assessment:

  • Data integration
  • Population assessment and segmentation
  • Targeted interventions
  • Practitioner support
  • Measurement and quality improvement

"Achieving NCQA Population Health Management Accreditation validates Health Advocate's long-standing whole-person population health approach," said Abbie Leibowitz, M.D., F.A.A.P., Chief Medical Officer, Founder and President Emeritus, Health Advocate. "Through our unique combination of data-driven proactive outreach and physician-guided, compassionate care coordination, we're able to help members make informed decisions about their health and achieve the best possible outcomes," Leibowitz said. "We're honored to be recognized by NCQA for our efforts to improve quality of care, reduce costs and effectively engage our members in their health and well-being."

"The Population Health Management program moves us in greater alignment with the increased focus on person-centered population health management," said Margaret E. O'Kane, President, NCQA. "Not only does it add value to existing quality improvement efforts, it also demonstrates an organization's highest level of commitment to improving the quality of care that meets people's needs."

Health Advocate's Population Health program leverages AI, predictive modeling, and advanced data analytics to identify high-risk and high-cost claimants and conducts individualized outreach to encourage them to engage with clinical experts who help them close gaps in care. Through personalized care plans, ongoing care coordination and wraparound support, the clinical care team educates, engages, and advocates for the member as long as necessary, for whatever they need. This whole-person approach ensures members can access high-quality care when they need it, reducing health risks and improving overall well-being and medical outcomes.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's HEDIS® is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

About Health Advocate

Health Advocate offers an innovative whole-person health and well-being experience designed to help people seamlessly navigate the healthcare system while reducing confusion and point solution fatigue. This unique approach incorporates five core services to address the full range of health needs, which can be integrated to support our millions of members, no matter their issue. We care for our members in all ways. Always.

Our team of nearly 2,000 compassionate, knowledgeable Personal Health Advocates provides personalized and HIPAA-compliant concierge support, backed by powerful AI-enabled predictive data analytics and a proprietary technology platform, to educate, engage and advocate for our members.

Health Advocate is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teleperformance, which has been named one of 2023's top 5 World's Best Workplaces by Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work® and has achieved Enterprise-Wide Corporate Social Responsibility Certification from Verego for the 10th consecutive year.

For more information, visit our new website at www.HealthAdvocate.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

Media Contact:
Courtney Prizer
6109406723
[email protected] 

SOURCE Health Advocate

