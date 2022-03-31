Health Advocate Improves Understanding of Member Health Needs Using Artificial Intelligence

New Patent-Pending Methodology Provides Members' Real-Time Risk Stratification, Leading to Earlier Interventions and Improved Outcomes

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Advocate, a leading provider of health advocacy, navigation, well-being and integrated benefits programs, announced today that it has launched a patent-pending enhanced approach using Natural Language Processing (NLP) to transform real-time member interactions into digital information that provides new insights into a member's health and improves Health Advocate's capability to proactively engage with that member.

The data scientists at engage2Health, the company's data analytics team, are harnessing NLP to convert the text record of interactions with members into digital information that can identify health risks that may not be evident from claims data alone. NLP will increase Health Advocate's ability to quickly identify member health conditions and apply evidence-based interventions to proactively, and more effectively, address gaps in care and other health needs.

"A common problem across healthcare is that much of the patient record exists as text that cannot be converted into usable data. Using Natural Language Processing lets us draw information from text-based interactions, which significantly enhances our understanding of members' health risks and needs," said Abbie Leibowitz, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Founder and President Emeritus, Health Advocate.

"Moving into real-time analytics enables earlier intervention, which can make all the difference when it comes to an individual's health," said Antonio Legorreta, MD, MPH, Managing Director of engage2Health.

Health Advocate partners with organizations to build solutions based on a suite of integrated health and well-being benefit programs. Using powerful data-driven insights combined with digital technology and expert high-touch support from doctors, nurses, wellness coaches, behavioral health counselors, and benefits and claims specialists, Health Advocate delivers targeted support tailored to each member's distinct needs.

About Health Advocate

For more than 20 years, Health Advocate has been making healthcare easier for thousands of organizations and millions of their employees and members nationwide.

Our solutions leverage a unique combination of expert-led, compassionate support using powerful predictive data analytics and a proprietary technology platform to engage members in their health and well-being.

Health Advocate's members enjoy an award-winning, personalized concierge service that addresses nearly every clinical, administrative, wellness or behavioral health need. Our clients benefit from high levels of engagement, improved employee productivity and health, and reduced medical costs, while simultaneously streamlining and enhancing their health benefits offerings.

For more information, visit us at www.HealthAdvocate.com.

