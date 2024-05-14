Health Advocate Introduces Generations Aging Adult & Caregiver Support

New program provides dedicated expert help and support for caregivers and their families, addressing a critical gap for organizations and their employees

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Advocate, a leading provider of integrated health advocacy and navigation, well-being, and behavioral health programs, today announced it has launched a new program aimed at supporting caregiving employees and their loved ones. Generations Aging Adult & Caregiver Support provides ongoing access to a dedicated Nurse Coach, backed by a team of Personal Health Advocates with expertise in aging issues, who will help caregiving employees navigate the healthcare system, connect with well-being and emotional support, and access resources to help balance work and life.

An increasing number of working adults are now caring for their parents, with many also caring for their own children, not to mention themselves. Being stretched so thin takes a toll on the caregiver's health and personal life. Without the right support, caregiving employees are at risk of absenteeism, presenteeism, and even dropping out of the workforce—which can cost businesses billions each year.

"As more and more employees take on the challenges of caregiving, the impact can be felt in the workplace, costing organizations $17.1 to $33 billion annually in lost productivity," said Jeff Cordell, Health Advocate's President and CEO. "However, with access to dedicated expert help and compassionate support like that provided with the Generations program, caregivers can get the assistance they need to navigate the complexities of the system, saving them time, stress and money."

In addition to a dedicated Nurse Coach assigned to each family, Generations Aging Adult & Caregiver Support includes access to a team of experts, helping caregivers and their families through the life stages to make the transitions as smooth and stress-free as possible:

Licensed Counselors support family members as they manage the complicated feelings that often arise when a loved one ages

support family members as they manage the complicated feelings that often arise when a loved one ages Benefits Experts help resolve billing and claims issues, provide Medicare/Medicaid support, and navigate a range of other benefits

help resolve billing and claims issues, provide Medicare/Medicaid support, and navigate a range of other benefits Work/Life Specialists, who can take on the challenges of locating senior care services, living facilities, and hospice care, as well as safety and medical equipment

who can take on the challenges of locating senior care services, living facilities, and hospice care, as well as safety and medical equipment Financial Experts, Legal Experts, online resources, and more

