Health Advocate Launches Care Connect to Enhance Access to High-Quality Mental Health Support

BLUE BELL, Pa., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Advocate, a leading provider of whole-person health and well-being solutions, today announced the launch of Care Connect, starting with the release of the Care Connect for Providers app. This marks the first phase of a powerful new platform designed to quickly, securely, and confidentially connect millions of members with a global network of thousands of mental health providers while also enhancing access to vital Employee Assistance Program (EAP) services.

Launched at a time when access to behavioral health care remains a national challenge, Care Connect for Providers simplifies the provider experience while laying the groundwork for a smarter, more connected mental health ecosystem. By removing administrative barriers and enhancing collaboration, the app makes it easier for providers to focus on care, while ensuring their work is supported by thoughtful technology and clinical guidance.

"With a national shortage of mental health providers and more people than ever seeking care, it's essential that we make it easier for clinicians to do what they do best--care for others," said Laura Calcaterra, LPC, CEAP, Vice President, Clinical Operations, EAP. "The Care Connect for Providers app reflects our belief that enabling technology should enhance the human connection, not replace it."

Built for Providers. Backed by Secure, Scalable Technology.

Unlike third-party lists, Health Advocate's affiliate provider network has been curated and rigorously vetted to meet our member needs. The new Provider app is designed to support this trusted network with intuitive, HIPAA-compliant tools that reduce administrative burden and strengthen collaboration with Health Advocate's internal, Master's-level clinical team. Key features include:

Strong partnership. Dedicated support from Health Advocate's Affiliate Relations team, with clinical oversight from our in-house staff of Master's-level Care Managers and clinical leadership team.

Dedicated support from Health Advocate's Affiliate Relations team, with clinical oversight from our in-house staff of Master's-level Care Managers and clinical leadership team. Faster onboarding. Streamlined enrollment makes it easy to join our network, enabling faster access to provide care for members sooner.

Streamlined enrollment makes it easy to join our network, enabling faster access to provide care for members sooner. Simplified credentialing. Built-in tools for insurance and license tracking, automated reminders, and digital document management.

Built-in tools for insurance and license tracking, automated reminders, and digital document management. Integrated billing. Session tracking and invoice submission, seamlessly connected to payment systems.

Session tracking and invoice submission, seamlessly connected to payment systems. Practice management tools. Providers can easily manage practice profiles, update availability, and receive referrals that match their expertise and availability.

Providers can easily manage practice profiles, update availability, and receive referrals that match their expertise and availability. Enterprise-grade security. Care Connect is backed by a dedicated security team and exceeds HIPAA standards, with advanced encryption, continuous monitoring, and a privacy-first design.

"At Health Advocate, we believe deeply in using technology as a tool for delivering high-touch, high-quality care" said Jeff Cordell, President and CEO, Health Advocate. "We thoughtfully designed Care Connect to be scalable, secure, and easy to use, leveraging modern digital tools, automation, and AI to support providers in delivering the best care without sacrificing clinical judgment, personal connection, or privacy."

Looking Ahead

The Provider app is the first step in Health Advocate's larger Care Connect vision. An updated member experience will launch in the next year, expanding the platform to support secure, self-guided access to behavioral health resources and provider connections, while preserving the clinical oversight and human touch that define Health Advocate's approach.

Care Connect is more than a digital tool. It's part of our commitment to quality care, strong partnerships, and expanded access to mental health support.

Health Advocate is actively expanding our robust network. To learn more about Care Connect or to become a participating provider, visit: HealthAdvocate.com/CareConnect.

About Health Advocate

We care for our members in all ways. Always. Health Advocate offers an innovative whole-person health and well-being experience designed to help people navigate the healthcare system while reducing confusion and point solution fatigue. This unique approach incorporates five core services that can be seamlessly integrated together to help our millions of members and their employers achieve better health, lower costs, and create a culture of health and well-being where everyone thrives, no matter what challenges they may be facing.

Our team of compassionate, knowledgeable Personal Health Advocates provides personalized and HIPAA-compliant concierge support, backed by powerful predictive data analytics and a proprietary technology platform, to educate, engage and advocate for our members and help guide them toward better health.

For more information, visit our new website at www.HealthAdvocate.com

Contact:

Courtney Prizer

6109406723

[email protected]

