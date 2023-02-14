Health Advocate Recognized for Excellence in Service by National Customer Service Association

NCSA has named Health Advocate 2023 Service Organization of the Year in its annual All-Star Awards

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Advocate, a leading provider of integrated health advocacy and navigation, well-being and behavioral health programs, announced today that it has been selected as Service Organization of the Year in the 2023 National Customer Service Association (NCSA) Service All-Star Awards.

The All-Stars are awarded annually to organizations that consistently go above and beyond to provide excellent service to their customers while living their organization's mission and values.

"We are honored to receive this award from NCSA for our ongoing commitment to best-in-class customer service," said Jeff Cordell, President and CEO, Health Advocate. "Since 2001, Health Advocate has prioritized supporting our members as they navigate the complexities of healthcare and take steps to improve their health and well-being. This award further demonstrates how our team consistently strives to maintain the highest standard of excellence in order to help our members when they need it most."

Health Advocate was recognized due to its unique blend of experience, innovation and expert, compassionate support that clients appreciate and members depend upon to help them when facing a healthcare challenge or question.

Over the past year, Health Advocate has taken a number of steps to continue meeting evolving member needs, including –

Enhanced Interpreter Services – To bridge the gap for Spanish-speaking members with limited English proficiency, introduced an innovative new solution to provide immediate access to an interpreter, making it easier to connect with a Personal Health Advocate

Says Diane Crutcher, NCSA vice president of programs, "The NCSA Judging Committee was pleased to be challenged once again in selecting winners due to the impressive volume of deserving nominations. We are proud to see the genuine commitment across the country to customer service excellence! The criteria for winning these awards are intentionally challenging by design."

NCSA is the global membership organization that equips service providers across industries with the information and skills to build and nurture enduring customer relationships. For more information on the 2023 NCSA All-Star Awards, visit: https://nationalcsa.com/allstars/2023-all-stars.php

For more than 20 years, Health Advocate has been making healthcare easier for thousands of organizations and millions of their employees and family members nationwide.

Our solutions leverage a unique combination of expert-led, compassionate support using powerful predictive data analytics and a proprietary technology platform to engage members in their health and well-being.

Health Advocate's members enjoy an award-winning, personalized concierge service that addresses nearly every clinical, administrative, wellness or behavioral health need. Our clients benefit from high levels of engagement, improved employee productivity and health, and reduced medical costs, while simultaneously streamlining and enhancing their health benefits offerings.

