Health Advocate Welcomes Jeff Cordell as President and CEO, Amplifying Innovation and Growth

Info tech leader and former LanguageLine CIO to lead company's ongoing digital transformation, building on longtime legacy of personalized service

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Advocate, a leading provider of health advocacy, navigation and integrated benefits programs, announced today that Jeff Cordell has joined the organization as president and chief executive officer. Most recently, Cordell served as chief information officer for Teleperformance Specialized Services and LanguageLine Solutions, where his technological expertise was instrumental to the growth of the organization and its products.

"Health Advocate has always been at the forefront of integrated, personalized health and well-being services, and as they continue to invest in rejuvenating their product portfolio, Jeff is the perfect choice to lead the way," said Scott Klein, president and CEO, Teleperformance Specialized Services. "Jeff is a gifted technologist with a proven track record of success. We have worked side by side to transform our business over the past eight years, and his unique, innovative skillset has been a critical piece of our growth. With Jeff at the helm of this experienced, dedicated leadership team, Health Advocate will continue to grow and innovate while providing the expert support its clients and members have come to know and expect."

Cordell has nearly three decades of experience leading the growth and digital transformation of businesses with global-scale communications and personalized healthcare engagement. He has a strong background building high-performance teams that create disruptive products and deliver innovative services and solutions. Prior to joining Teleperformance/LanguageLine, Cordell was a senior vice president at West Corporation, where he played a key role in the growth of numerous cloud software-as-a-service (SaaS) businesses ranging from proactive patient engagement to secure conferencing and web collaboration.

"Health Advocate has a well-earned reputation for providing compassionate, expert support, and it has remained a longtime leader in this industry because of its ongoing commitment to innovating and adapting to meet the evolving needs of its clients and members," said Cordell. "I am excited to support this top-notch team as we bring a number of exciting enhancements and investments to life. From our new digital member experience to our upcoming well-being program relaunch to expanded EAP services and much more, Health Advocate continues to couple high-touch support with data-driven technology to lead the way in improving outcomes, increasing engagement, and reducing costs."

In his early career, Cordell proudly served as a captain in the U.S. Air Force, working in the Command Control Computers and Communications Agency to support mission-critical services to more than a hundred Air Force bases and over 400,000 people worldwide. Cordell holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame and has been awarded over 30 patents in the fields of disruptive communications and cloud technologies.

About Health Advocate

For more than 20 years, Health Advocate has been making healthcare easier for thousands of organizations and millions of their employees and family members nationwide.

Our solutions leverage a unique combination of expert-led, compassionate support using powerful predictive data analytics and a proprietary technology platform to engage members in their health and well-being.

Health Advocate's members enjoy an award-winning, personalized concierge service that addresses nearly every clinical, administrative, wellness or behavioral health need. Our clients benefit from high levels of engagement, improved employee productivity and health, and reduced medical costs, while simultaneously streamlining and enhancing their health benefits offerings.

For more information, visit us at www.HealthAdvocate.com.

