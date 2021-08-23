Health Alliance Plan and MSU Health Care Announce Joint Effort to Improve Senior Health

DETROIT and EAST LANSING, Mich., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Alliance Plan (HAP) and MSU Health Care are joining forces to educate MSU alumni and other Medicare-eligible individuals about HMO and PPO insurance products this fall as an early outcome of the Henry Ford Health System partnership with Michigan State University. HAP's popular Medicare Advantage insurance products will be available across 36 HAP service counties. The zero-dollar premium HMO and PPO plans provide seniors with the highest quality health care backed by exceptional providers and HAP's renowned customer service.

This initiative is one of the first outcomes of the historic 30-year partnership between Henry Ford Health System and MSU, which was announced in February 2021. The Henry Ford/MSU agreement is designed to facilitate and support ground-breaking research; provide best-in-class cancer care; expand training and diversity among the next generation of health care professionals; and address health care disparities in traditionally underserved communities.

"We are delighted to expand the Henry Ford/MSU partnership through this program," said Michael Genord M.D., HAP's President and CEO. "As a Michigan-based insurer, HAP is committed to providing a personalized customer experience, and we're proud to say that our customer satisfaction consistently scores high marks with our members. That was demonstrated yet again when we were recently ranked highest in member satisfaction among commercial health plans in the Michigan region, according to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan Study℠." 1

The HAP/MSU Health Care partnership marks another significant milestone in HAP's strategic expansion across Michigan using tailored Medicare Advantage products. In 2019, HAP partnered with Mercy Health to create a Medicare Advantage plan targeted specifically to the needs of West Michigan residents in Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa and Oceana counties. HAP added seven more West Michigan counties – Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph and Van Buren in 2020. The HAP/MSU Health Care partnership will extend HAP's reach to approximately 100,000 eligible seniors. This includes a portion of the more than 270,000 MSU alumni based in the state of Michigan.

Adults with medical insurance are more likely to be screened for conditions such as cardiovascular disease, colon cancer, diabetes and other preventive care measures recommended by the United States Preventive Services Task Force.

The HAP/MSU Health Care partnership furthers MSU Health Care's mission to improve the health of Michigan communities. This spring, MSU Health Care announced two initiatives to increase access to care: An affiliation with Everside Health to offer employer sponsored direct primary care and a collaboration with Higi to connect individuals to care through their Smart Health Stations in local supercenter chain and grocery stores.

"The partnership with HAP is critical to our mission to improve the health of our communities," said Seth Ciabotti, CEO for MSU Health Care. "Research has shown that lack of insurance is a barrier to receiving timely health screenings and preventive care. Through the HAP/MSU Health Care partnership exceptional health care and cost-effective insurance opportunities come together to support better health outcomes."

HAP's deep commitment to Michigan seniors is evident in this partnership with MSU Health Care and in HAP's ongoing efforts to provide affordable, valuable Medicare options to seniors. HAP's Medicare Advantage HMO earned 4.5 stars (out of 5) from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), ranking HAP's plan first among Michigan-based insurers and in the top 10% nationally. CMS uses Star Ratings to help consumers make informed decisions about Medicare supplement options, measuring more than 40 performance metrics in five categories.

"Our pledge to HAP members is to provide them with high quality insurance coverage and excellent customer service. We continue to earn high scores from members across all ratings platforms," Dr. Genord noted. "And, with the commitment of our dedicated team, we know we will continue to exceed expectations."

About Health Alliance Plan

Health Alliance Plan (HAP) is a Michigan-based, nonprofit health plan that provides health coverage to individuals and companies of all sizes. For 60 years, HAP has partnered with leading doctors and hospitals, employers and community organizations to enhance the health and well-being of the lives it touches. HAP offers a product portfolio with six distinct product lines: Group Insured Commercial, Individual, Medicare, Medicaid (using the HAP Empowered name), Self-Funded and Network Leasing. HAP excels in delivering award-winning preventive services, disease management and wellness programs, as well as personalized customer service. For more information, visit www.hap.org.

About MSU Health Care

MSU Health Care is the fully integrated academic health center of Michigan State University, representing more than 600 faculty and affiliate providers. Our commitment to safe, high-quality patient care is realized through our comprehensive services for people of any age, education of the next generation of health care providers and medical research. MSU Health Care providers treat ongoing primary care as well as some of the rarest forms of cancer and neurological conditions along with advanced surgical, pharmaceutical, rehabilitation, therapy and imaging services. With more than 100 affiliates located next door and as far as Ludington, Saginaw, Detroit, and Marquette, MSU Health Care is building hope and healing for Michigan. Our clinical efforts support future advancements through academic and research initiatives at Michigan State University. https://healthcare.msu.edu/

