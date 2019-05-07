Health Alliance Plan President and CEO to retire in summer 2019

Shortly after arriving in late 2016, Kline spearheaded HAP's major transition in 2017, pivoting the health insurance company toward more profitable group contracts and government programs, resulting in a $30 million turnaround. In 2018, she helped HAP stay the course in what became a year of heightened uncertainty, as Congress hotly debated proposed changes to the Affordable Care Act. In the first part of 2019, HAP grew market share in Medicare Advantage, after a decade of declining enrollment.

"In the relatively short time that Terri has been with us, she has done an extraordinary job positioning HAP for the future," said Wright L. Lassiter, III, President and CEO, Henry Ford Health System. "Her strong dedication to building innovative partnerships with providers and payers and her deep understanding of and responsiveness to the needs of our health plan members has played a critical role in our continuing commitment to providing value-based care."

Among those partnerships is one Kline announced in 2018 with two physician organizations to offer primary care-based Medicare Advantage HMO plans for seniors, a first of its type contract in Michigan.

"What we managed to achieve in such a short time is a powerful testament to the phenomenal team at HAP," said Kline. "They share my passion for providing members with extraordinary care and affordable options. I am confident HAP will continue to grow its footprint as the trusted partner in health in our communities."

Michael Genord, M.D., HAP's current senior vice president and chief medical officer, will serve as interim president and CEO while Henry Ford Health System conducts the search for Kline's successor.

About Health Alliance Plan

Health Alliance Plan (HAP) is a Michigan-based, nonprofit health plan that provides health coverage to individuals and companies of all sizes. For nearly 60 years, HAP has partnered with leading doctors and hospitals, employers and community organizations to enhance the health and well-being of the lives it touches. HAP offers a product portfolio with six distinct product lines: Group Insured Commercial, Individual, Medicare, Medicaid (using the HAP Empowered name), Self-Funded and Network Leasing. HAP excels in delivering award-winning preventive services, disease management and wellness programs, as well as personalized customer service. For more information, visit www.hap.org.

