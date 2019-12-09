Health and Fitness App 8fit Appoints Mark Ralea as CEO and Promotes Former VP Product Lisette Fabian to Co-CEO

BERLIN, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 8fit, the leading health and fitness app, today announced that its board of directors has named both Mark Ralea and Lisette Fabian as the company's new leadership team, as CEO and co-CEO respectively. Ralea and Fabian bring nearly three decades of combined leadership experience to the young brand.

A digital industry veteran with 17 years of experience, Mark Ralea most recently led the transformation and expansion of STYLEBOP.com , a global e-commerce store for luxury fashion, as Managing Director. The company is now part of the German P&C Group. Prior to his role at STYLEBOP.com, Ralea served nearly six years at the international beauty subscription company GLOSSYBOX . As Chief Marketing Officer and later Managing Director at GLOSSYBOX, Ralea helped transform the brand into the first profitable business in the Rocket Internet network, resulting in its eventual acquisition by The Hut Group. From 2010 to 2012, Ralea led as Head of Marketing and Director Product of DailyDeal GmbH, which was acquired by Google Inc. in 2011.

"I am delighted to be joining 8fit at such a thrilling time for both the company and world of mobile, personalized fitness," said Ralea. "I'm honored to hold this position, eager to partner with Lisette and help elevate this pioneering brand."

Joining Ralea, Lisette Fabian has been with 8fit since January 2019 as VP of Product and will be taking on the role of co-CEO. Prior to joining 8fit, Lisette has held various roles within software development for over 20 years, supporting B2C & B2B businesses for global brands like Orbitz , Conversant , and Delivery Hero .

"Mark has the digital track record and breadth of leadership experience I believe will be paramount to building on 8fit's strong momentum," said Fabian. "I'm excited and proud to have an opportunity to work alongside Mark as we tackle new challenges and strive to evolve health and wellness through technology."

