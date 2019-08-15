Health and Fitness Enthusiast Shares Top Resources for Intermittent Fasting Lifestyles

SCRANTON, Pa., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermittent fasting is not a new topic, but one that's gaining more and more traction when it comes to weight loss and achieving a healthy lifestyle. After Jeff Mirro, a health enthusiast, started researching all he could about the subject, he decided to start a blog – JeffMirro.com – where he posts data and research, shares personal stories and resources and works to help people achieve optimal health.

"When an intermittent fasting lifestyle is combined with a ketogenic (low carb) way of eating, the data shows that it definitely helps people lose weight, burn fat, and reduce, or even heal, health issues such as digestive problems and type 2 diabetes," Mirro says. "I want people to know they can get accurate information on my blog – all in one place."

Blog topics range from why it's important to filter your water and how to increase your energy, to weight loss tips and how dry fasting and autophagy work.

JeffMirro.com is also designed to motivate and rejuvenate people. Mirro has positioned himself as a partner and his mission is to develop trust and provide support to those who need it.

With a personal 4.3 percent body fat count, Mirro believes in the one meal a day (OMAD) philosophy, although in certain circumstances, two meals with a tight eating window may be more appropriate.

"Everybody is different, so it's likely a good idea for people to discuss any weight loss programs with their physician first. My goal is to provide education, motivation and support," he says.

Launched in March, 2019, JeffMirro.com is quickly becoming one of the most important online resources for intermittent fasting and weight loss advice.

About Jeff Mirro:

Mirro is a health and fitness enthusiast. His goal is to help as many people as possible lose weight and solve their health problems, with dry fasting as the main solution. He has dedicated his life to fitness and nutrition and has been engaging in formal exercises since he was 12. He's been researching and reading about nutritional topics and alternative medicine since 2000. Now he has a platform to share what he's learned.

For more information, visit: https://JeffMirro.com

