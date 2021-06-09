Health and Human Services Expert Mary L. Smith Joins PTC Therapeutics' Board of Directors

"We are delighted to welcome Mary to PTC's Board of Directors," said Stuart W. Peltz, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of PTC Therapeutics. "Her breadth of knowledge and experience in executive leadership, corporate governance along with her extensive knowledge of the healthcare industry will provide invaluable insights and support as the Company continues to grow."

Prior to Ms. Smith's time at the Indian Health Services, she was the Special Counsel & Estate Trust Officer at the Office of Special Deputy Receiver in Chicago, managing and advising on mergers and acquisitions for insurance companies. She has also served as General Counsel at the Illinois Department of Insurance and Counselor in the Civil Division of the U.S. Department of Justice. Ms. Smith holds a law degree from the University of Chicago Law School and earlier in her career, served as the Associate Counsel to the U.S. President in the White House Counsel's Office. Additionally, Ms. Smith founded the Caroline and Ora Smith Foundation, which sponsors, supports and trains Native American girls in science, technology, engineering and math.

"I am honored to join the PTC Board. PTC's patient-centered approach to providing relief to people who may have no other options aligns with my dedication to providing health care to underserved populations," said Mary L. Smith. "I look forward to leveraging my background in highly-regulated environments, corporate governance and public policy to advance PTC's mission and strategic growth as it continues to expand and progress its impressive pipeline of commercial compounds and compounds in late-stage clinical development across multiple rare diseases."

