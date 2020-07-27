Health and Nutrition Company Provides Free Education to Help Provide Relief for COVID-19 'Long-Haulers'

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As researchers rush to understand the long-term effects and consequences of COVID-19, there are tens of thousands of 'long-haulers' with chronic, post-COVID-19 symptoms who document their journeys in hopes to find resolutions for their issues.

Body Ecology, Inc., a health and nutrition company, is on a mission to help provide possible relief to COVID-19 'long-haulers' (those who experience post-COVID-19 symptoms for months) who have a myriad of neurological and sensory symptoms post-COVID-19.

The Company is providing a plethora of free antiviral nutritional information on their website that long-haulers can take to their doctors as possible options to help with their symptoms. In addition to healthy nutritional adjustments, which research says helps to reduce susceptibility to and long-term complications from COVID-19, Body Ecology also recommends utilizing Self-Decode's COVID-19 DNA testing to help balance the immune system before getting COVID-19.

David, a Body Ecology client and healthy, 34-year old male, was exposed to COVID-19 five months ago, and was certain that his body had successfully fought the virus weeks earlier. He then consulted with a certified Body Ecology specialist 3 months ago when his symptoms continued to persist. She discovered that David may be experiencing a post-viral sensory and neurological condition caused by his exposure to the COVID-19 coronavirus weeks earlier - his immune system continued fighting the 'ghost' of the virus. Body Ecology's short-term antiviral diet, which contains low-to-no protein and alkalizing vegetables and broths, ended up greatly reducing the intensity of David's symptoms. Now, David's symptoms are beginning to disappear, 3 months after his symptoms began.

David experienced a myriad of neurological and sensory symptoms like buzzing and tingling feelings in the ribcage; weakness in the upper arms and legs; intense pressure in the head with extreme brain fog; strained vision; inability to concentrate and sit down; loss of appetite; constipation; the smell of ammonia emanating from the body; difficulty walking; muscle aches and cramps.

Three visits to his doctor, two sessions with neurologists, and one EKG later, David's symptoms confounded health professionals. Multiple blood tests and neurological and physical examinations came back negative. Since David's condition did not align with the traditional COVID-19 symptoms, he was not tested for the virus during the course of his medical treatment.

"Once we realized just how many people were like David, we knew we had to make them aware of nutritional protocols they can use under the guidance of their health practitioner, and also be a voice for the functional medicine and nutritional genomics community so people see there are options that may help them," said Donna Gates, Founder of Body Ecology. She continued, "We are delighted to see how well David responded to our suggested short-term antiviral diet."

As for David, he said "I'm feeling better. It has been a journey to reach this point, and now I want to increase awareness, and help others out there who are experiencing these issues too."

About Body Ecology

As experts in gut health and nutritional genomics for over 30 years, Body Ecology's mission is to provide evidence-based solutions in bio-optimal nutrition and genetics that can restore health and vitality. With the support and collaboration of functional medicine doctors, Body Ecology offers a back-to-basics approach through years of experience and knowledge derived from extensive research, modern medicine, ancient Chinese medicine and naturopathy. For more information, please visit www.bodyecology.com .

