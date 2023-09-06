Health and policy journalist joins National Press Club Journalism Institute as new training director

WASHINGTON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bara Vaida, an experienced health and science journalist who reports on business, consumer, wellness, and policy issues, has joined the National Press Club Journalism Institute as its Director of Training. Vaida started in the role on Aug. 21.

In this role, Vaida will develop and expand the Institute's professional development portfolio and training strategy; create unique learning opportunities for journalists; and produce timely resources for journalists, including the Institute's afternoon newsletter, The Latest.

"I am thrilled to be joining the talented team at the National Press Club Journalism Institute. The Institute's work is vital to ensuring an independent and free press, and I'm honored to bring my background and experience to the organization," Vaida said. "I look forward to inspiring and supporting journalists across the country with the training and resources they need to succeed."

The National Press Club Journalism Institute is the nonprofit affiliate of the National Press Club.

Vaida brings a wealth of experience and service to the Institute's community of more than 8,000 program participants and subscribers throughout the U.S. Through her 30 years as both a newsroom and independent journalist, she's navigated the halls of Congress and has gained an in-depth understanding of corporate, economic, and international business issues, health care policy, lobbying, and technology.

"Bara's vast reporting experience and thoughtful approach to practical training are only two of her many strengths," said Beth Francesco, executive director of the Institute. "Her perspective as a journalist and a trainer who has worked with a number of news organizations will help shape how the Institute meets the ever-evolving needs of journalists. She's jumped right in in shaping programming and on The Latest newsletter — I couldn't be more pleased she's chosen the Institute as the place to share her insight."

Vaida has worked for some of Washington's biggest news organizations, including National Journal, Agence France-Presse, and Bloomberg News and has been a guest on numerous radio and television shows, including, C-SPAN's Washington Journal, Washington Week with Gwen Ifill and WAMU's Kojo Nnamdi show.

In 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Vaida served as the core topic leader on infectious diseases for the Association of Health Care Journalists. In that role, she coordinated training and resources to assist her peers as they reported in real time the ongoing health crisis.

"We're excited for what Bara brings to the team. She had terrific ideas throughout the interview process, and her deep experience developing resources for journalists during the pandemic showed her commitment to thoughtful, timely training," said Institute President Gil Klein.

In addition to the craft and technical skills training she'll develop, Vaida plans to take a holistic approach to journalists as individuals through support for their career, mental, and physical well-being. She is also a certified yoga instructor.

The majority of Institute programming is available at no cost to the thousands of participants from across the United States. The Institute is supported through grant funding, individual donations, and registration fees for select training. To donate or to inquire about funding programs, please email Francesco or Development Manager Mitch Harle .

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. As the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute powers journalism in the public interest.

