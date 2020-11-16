Health and Sanitation Safety Awareness Courses (HASSA): 360training Is Helping Businesses Stay Open Safely During COVID-19

"Health and Sanitation Safety Awareness courses by 360training are helping businesses stay open during the pandemic." Tweet this

HASSA is a certification program that provides structured training on procedures, protocols, best practices, and contingency plans for consumers and businesses. The goal of the HASSA program is to assist businesses with creating actionable response plans that can rebuild both employee and consumer confidence.

HASSA keeps food and beverage businesses up to date on sanitation and hygiene protocols to lower the risk of disease spread. This training will be critical for restaurants, grocery stores, and food delivery services during and after the pandemic. It covers aerosolized transmission, the way COVID-19 spreads, as well as surfaced-based spread of all germs.

360training has initially created courses for the food and beverage industry, as they were hit the hardest by the pandemic. The plan, however, is to adapt HASSA courses for other critical industries.

Why Should a Business Want to Become HASSA Certified?

Businesses should want to become HASSA certified not only because it's the right thing to do, but because it's economical. Consumers are becoming more focused on buying from businesses that take the health and safety of their guests seriously. For the same reason, a business that stays up to date on sanitation protocols is more likely to attract and retain high-quality employees.

HASSA Courses are Updated Regularly

As our collective understanding of COVID-19 evolves, so does HASSA. According to Tom Anderson, CEO of 360training, the team is incessantly monitoring updates from the CDC and other leading health organizations to integrate into their program. He adds, "This is not about guessing or politics or individual rights. It is training based on science to lower the risk of disease spread."

