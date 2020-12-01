Health and Wellness Company Kyäni Names Katy Holt-Larsen as New President

"I'm excited to see Katy use her unique experience and insights as both a distributor and corporate executive to work with Kyäni's field leaders," Carl Taylor said. "She has an impressive record of energizing the field, and I believe her leadership will help our Business Partners continue to grow and flourish."

Katy Holt-Larsen has a Master's in Organizational Behavior, which, combined with her years of experience, enables her to listen intently to the needs of the field, and align those needs with the overall corporate strategy. "I am very excited about Kyäni's future," says Holt-Larsen. "I'm looking forward to what we can do together to spread Kyäni's vision and fulfill the mission of bringing hope to people all around the world."

Katy is married to Derek Larsen and has two children, Palmer and Meredith. She loves spending her free time with family and friends hiking, rock climbing, exploring different cultures, laughing, and eating great food.

Kyäni, Inc., founded in 2007, is a global network marketing company based in Idaho Falls, Idaho, USA. From its beginnings, Kyäni has been the globally recognized pioneer of the antioxidant movement by being the first to recognize the efficacy of the Wild Alaskan Blueberry. Since then, Kyäni has grown into the world's leading provider of supplements that increase Nitric Oxide production in the human body, and the largest provider of Tocotrienol—the most potent form of Vitamin E available. With their selection of core products, which include The Triangle of Health®, the Core140+ meal replacement, powerful Protein Nutritionals, and the ON nootropic energy shot, Kyäni harnesses the power and potency of wild and natural ingredients to lead the way in increasing and improving overall health and wellness through proper nutrition.

With its value rooted in unrivaled, wild-sourced nutritional supplements, Kyäni is also able to offer a rewarding opportunity to our Business Partners in over 50 countries around the world.

