Health and Wellness Company SynTech Nutrition Gets Behind Juvenile Arthritis Awareness Month

"As a health and wellness company, we know how important it is to educate parents about Juvenile Arthritis, which is often misdiagnosed or goes undiagnosed," said Bob Wigman, director of Belgium-based SynTech Nutrition, the makers of the high-dosage Elite Series of nutritional supplements, such as SynFlex for joint care and SynTsize Pump, which is an all-in-one pre-workout product.

Juvenile arthritis is different from the types of arthritis that affects adults. It is an autoimmune form of arthritis, which attacks joints, causes swelling, stiffness, and permanent damage.

"Parents often think the aches and pains are normal growth issues," Wigman said, adding that they don't realize that juvenile arthritis if left untreated can result in loss of mobility, blindness, and even death. "It is important for parents to know the signs of juvenile arthritis, which include joint stiffness, especially in the morning, swelling and tenderness in the joints, and limping."

SynTech Nutrition is bringing its Elite Series "all-in-one" supplements to athletes and weekend warriors in the United States.

The Elite Series, which is for athletes in all sports disciplines, include:

SynTsize Pump, which is an all-in-one pre-workout product that includes high doses of eight active ingredients and contains 2g. of BCAAs per serving that maintain amino acid levels during training.

SynTsize Recovery, which is a post-workout shake that maximizes muscle recovery by increasing glycogen and amino acid levels.

Synedrine, which is one of the most advanced fat burners of its kind on the market with a formula based on extensive research.

Syntest PM, which is a natural testosterone formula based on a synergistic combination of plant extracts, minerals and Vitamin B6.

SynaVit, which provides athletes with high dosages of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that are of vital importance for the body.

ProXtend, which is an intra-workout drink that can be taken immediately before or during training as a multifunctional instant drink designed for both endurance and power athletes.

SynFlex, which is a sophisticated formula to improve mobility for joints, connective tissue and cartilage.

In addition to the supplements in the Elite Series, SynTech Nutrition will also introduce three more products to the American public:

BCAA & Glutamine, which is an intra-workout drink that can be drunk immediately before, during or after training.

Aestr-X, which is a powerful pre-workout drink specially designed without creatine and without carbs.

Double Buffered Creatine by Crea-Trona®, which comes from the leading German company AlzChem / Creapure®.

SynTech Nutrition distributes its scientifically-based, high-dose supplements throughout Europe, including Sweden, France, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

"As a health and wellness company, we always want to educate our consumers about health issues," Wigman said. "Juvenile Arthritis Awareness Month gives us the opportunity to highlight this type of arthritis that affects 300,000 children in the United States every year."

For more information on SynTech Nutrition's Elite Series, visit syntech-nutrition.com .

