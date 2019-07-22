Health and Wellness Company, Trio Sana, Plans to Bring Anti-Aging Supplement to American Consumers

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone wants to slow down the aging process.

Short of finding the fountain of youth, however, Health.com offers some essential anti-aging tips:

Don't smoke.

Skip using straws (they leave wrinkles around the mouth)

Cut back on sugar

Sleep on a silk pillowcase

Exercise

Manage stress

Scale back on salt

Drink a lot of water

Health.com also suggests you get enough vitamins, specifically A, B and C.

Now, a health and wellness company from the United Kingdom has developed an anti-aging supplement called Kollagenix-R, which was developed using Trio Sana's Natural Nutrient Combination Therapy (NNCT) technique. It combines the benefits of marine collagen with 13 anti-aging vitamins.

"We enhanced the benefits of marine collagen by adding anti-aging vitamins," said Peter Cobain, co-founder of Trio Sana.

Collagen may improve skin hydration and firmness, and may improve the condition of skin, hair and nails. Marine collagen, which is made from fish skin scales, reportedly helps decrease wrinkles and improve skin hydration and firmness.

"We made it easy for people by putting all the necessary ingredients – marine collagen and 13 anti-aging vitamins – into one capsule," Cobain said.

Trio Sana plans to market Kollagenix-R and two other supplements in the United States:

Certified NOP Organic Frankincense Boswellia Carterii from Somaliland, a high-quality essential oil, which has been used in traditional remedies and rituals for centuries.

Kollagenix-Sport, which was developed using Trio Sana's Natural Nutrient Combination Therapy (NNCT) technique. This process combines marine collagen with the three vital nutrients for the joints and muscles to work synergistically together.

"We are looking forward to expanding our distribution network in the United States," Cobain said. "We developed our Kollagenix supplements to help people with joint problems, and for people interested in overall health. Our frankincense essential oil is of the highest quality."

Cobain said consumers should look for Tri Sana's product line, which will be available this year in the United States.

