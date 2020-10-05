Health and Wellness, Elevated: Preferred Health Magazine Leads Online Conversation On Living A Better, Mindful Life

Preferred Health Magazine (PHM) is a staple at waiting areas in practices across the US and Canada. Preferred Health Magazine has also drawn the attention of those outside the medical sphere that have a keen interest in healthy living, and have sought its articles and features as a means to keep abreast with the latest developments in the industry.

Covering trending news stories and politics affecting the healthcare sector; how to and where to go articles, as well as holistic approaches, PHM further profiles some of the most sought-after physicians in the country.

Preferred Health Magazine is also known for its exclusive celebrity features discussing health-and wellness-related matters. Celebrity covers have included, among others, America's favorite Nanny, Fran Drescher; funnyman Jamie Kennedy, and, on its March 2020 issue, the world-renowned spiritual teacher and Metahuman, Dr. Deepak Chopra. Their Fall edition out this week, features both legendary journalist, Larry King; and Patient Preferred's Top Surgeon, Sharona Ross.

Beyond its online magazine format, PHM sponsors a podcast that expands on the matters commonly discussed in PHM issues, and offers commentary on health current events, like the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing world crisis. PHM has also been dabbling with the video interview format, releasing teasers and behind-the-scenes from its celebrity interviews, while it's soon planning to expand its video range with the addition of more health- and wellness-related content.

"Preferred Health Magazine offers a unique voice in the health and wellness niche by breaking down what can often be complex terms and concepts into accessible pieces," said PHM media representative, Tara Calvaruso. She continued, "We are transforming the conversation around better living by turning the spotlight to those that try to embody its principles, and highlighting the most recent advancements that can, indeed, help elevate one's everyday life both mentally and physically."

