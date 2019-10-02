Health And Wellness Expo Returns To Hillsdale Shopping Center
Oct 02, 2019, 13:41 ET
WHAT:
San Mateo Pharmacists Association, in partnership with The San Mateo Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Health and Wellness Expo (formerly "Talk with a Pharmacist Day") at Hillsdale Shopping Center. Experts will provide up-to-date information on over-the-counter and prescription medications, and health maintenance and education, featuring Guest Speaker, Ori Kochavi, Ph.D, Area Director for Behavioral Health Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine Recovery Services, Kaiser Permanente, Santa Clara.
Event includes free cholesterol, diabetes, osteoporosis, hypertension and posture screenings, and Walgreens will offer adult flu shots for a nominal free. Plus, over 40 exhibitors representing a wide range of health disciplines, including dental and vision care, acupuncture and chiropractic clinicians, and fitness will be on hand. For more information, visit hillsdale.com/events/special-events or call our Concierge at 650-571-1029.
WHEN:
Saturday, October 12, 2019 ~~ 10:00am – 3:00pm
WHERE:
Hillsdale Shopping Center – Macy's Center Court – Lower Level
60 31st Ave.
San Mateo, CA 94403
WHO:
Hillsdale Shopping Center is a leading San Mateo shopping destination that offers more than 120 specialty stores and restaurants. Tenants include anchors Nordstrom and Macy's as well as specialty shops H&M, White House Black Market, Trader Joe's, Michael Kors, Pandora, DSW, LEGO®, Vans, and more. Additionally, the shopping center offers several restaurants including MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company, Yayoi Japanese Teishoku, Paul Martin's American Grill, The Cheesecake Factory, California Pizza Kitchen, and The Counter Custom Built Burgers. Hillsdale Shopping Center is located at Sixty 31st Ave. in San Mateo, Calif., off Hwy 101. For more information visit www.hillsdale.com or call 650-571-1029.
Contact:
Christine Kupczak
Marketing Director
Hillsdale Shopping Center
Tel: 650.345.8222
