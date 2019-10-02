Health And Wellness Expo Returns To Hillsdale Shopping Center

San Mateo Pharmacists Association, in partnership with The San Mateo Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Health and Wellness Expo (formerly "Talk with a Pharmacist Day") at Hillsdale Shopping Center. Experts will provide up-to-date information on over-the-counter and prescription medications, and health maintenance and education, featuring Guest Speaker, Ori Kochavi, Ph.D, Area Director for Behavioral Health Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine Recovery Services, Kaiser Permanente, Santa Clara.

Event includes free cholesterol, diabetes, osteoporosis, hypertension and posture screenings, and Walgreens will offer adult flu shots for a nominal free. Plus, over 40 exhibitors representing a wide range of health disciplines, including dental and vision care, acupuncture and chiropractic clinicians, and fitness will be on hand. For more information, visit hillsdale.com/events/special-events or call our Concierge at 650-571-1029.

