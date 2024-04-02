Health And Wellness Food Market size is set to grow by USD 452.93 mn from 2023-2027,increasing adoption of healthy eating habits boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global health and wellness food market size is estimated to grow by USD 452.93 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The health and wellness food market encompasses various food choices and alternatives, including immune-boosting foods, plant-based meat substitutes, dairy alternatives, and protein-rich products from peas, soy, nuts, and Naturally Health Food, Functional Food, Better-for-you (BFY) Food, and Organic Food. Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, and Specialty Stores offer these options, addressing lifestyle-related health issues like obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. Key considerations include calorie and fat content, balanced and healthy diets, exercise, and physical activity. Meal services, smoothie deliveries, and labeling are essential aspects of the packaged food industry.

Health And Wellness Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 452.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.87 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Key companies profiled Amys Kitchen Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Clif Bar and Co., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone SA, Dr. Schar AG, Fifty50 Foods, General Mills Inc., Glanbia Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Kellogg Co., London Foods Ltd., Mars Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., and United Natural Foods Inc.

Segment Overview

This health and wellness food market report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (Naturally health food, Functional food, BFY food, Organic food, Food intolerance products) Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America)

Market segmentation by Product

In the Health and Wellness Food Market, calorie and fat content are key considerations for those seeking a balanced, healthy diet. The packaged food industry strives to meet these demands with natural offerings, free from preservatives and additives. Protein-based meals and protein-based beverages provide essential nutrients for both mental and physical performance. Meal services and smoothie deliveries offer convenience for those with active lifestyles. Labeling transparency is crucial, with 'natural' labels explaining the absence of artificial ingredients and minimal processing. Consumer tastes drive the market towards functional and organic food products, while governing bodies monitor fortified food and beverages to prevent adulteration. Maintaining a nutritional diet is essential for overall well-being, reducing stress and tension, and preventing diseases. Eating habits are shaped by the availability of healthy options, and an active lifestyle further enhances the benefits of a healthy diet. The health food market caters to various dietary needs, offering micronutrient and nutrient-dense options. Consumer transparency is prioritized, with clear information on energy, metabolism, and sustainable environmental practices. Delays in shipping can impact the freshness and nutritional value of perishable items, making timely delivery a priority. In summary, the Health and Wellness Food Market focuses on providing natural, nutrient-dense offerings to support a healthy lifestyle, with transparency and convenience being key factors.

Geography Overview

The Health and Wellness Food Market in North America is experiencing significant growth, driven by consumer demand for healthier ingredients and lifestyle-related health issues. Obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are major concerns, with processed food being a leading contributor due to high calorie and fat content, refined grains, added sugar, salt, and animal-source food. In response, the market offers various solutions, including vitamins and minerals, health-focused diets, and functional offerings. Ayurvedic practices and plant-based, protein-based, and calorie-controlled diets are gaining popularity. The packaged food industry is adapting with labeling transparency, reduced preservatives and additives, and meal services, smoothie deliveries, and balanced diet plans. Consumers prioritize natural offerings, exercise, and physical activity for optimal mental and physical performance. However, challenges such as shipping delays and consumer tastes for convenience can impact market growth. Overall, the Health and Wellness Food Market prioritizes health benefits, natural offerings, and addressing lifestyle-related diseases.

In logistics, SCM software optimizes transportation, fleet management, and inventory control. Fleet management enhances vehicle usage, minimizing fuel and operating costs, boosting productivity, and ensuring safety. In health and wellness, SCM software aids in managing food supply chains. Key sectors include functional foods, organic, BFY, and specialty stores. Benefits encompass nutrition, preventive healthcare, and dietary preferences. Key issues addressed are obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. Ingredients span vitamins, minerals, and Ayurvedic practices.

The SCM software cost surge includes licensing, installation, maintenance, hardware, customization, and training for transportation and logistics control. Implementing TMS and WMS solutions necessitates data-capturing devices, IT infrastructure, and skilled IT personnel. Upgrades and technology integration are ongoing requirements. In the Health and Wellness Food Market, keywords such as eating habits, nutritional diet, organic food products, functional foods, and consumer transparency are crucial. Challenges include illness, nutritional deficiencies, food intolerance, and adulteration. Retail sectors like supermarkets, hypermarkets, online, and retail sell various food offerings.

Research Analysis

In the dynamic and expanding Health and Wellness Food Market, packaged food industry plays a significant role in providing consumers with a balanced and healthy diet. These food products cater to various nutritional needs, ensuring adequate calorie and protein-based content, while minimizing fat and offering functional benefits. The focus on nutritional value and health benefits extends to addressing stress, tension, and mental performance, as well as preventing diseases and supporting immune system function. Exercise and physical activity remain integral components of wellness, with many food formulations designed to facilitate weight management and promote digestive health. Preventive healthcare is a key priority, with an emphasis on addressing nutritional deficiencies and providing illness prevention through well-balanced meals.

Market Research Overview

In the dynamic and evolving Health and Wellness Food Market, functional foods and beverages play a pivotal role. Consumers seek products with added health benefits, such as probiotics, prebiotics, and dietary fiber. Proteins, especially plant-based sources, are in high demand. Fruits and vegetables, rich in essential vitamins and minerals, continue to be staples. The organic and natural food segment is thriving, with consumers prioritizing clean labels and ethical sourcing. Functional beverages, like kombucha and matcha, offer antioxidants and energy boosts. The market also caters to dietary restrictions, such as gluten-free, lactose-intolerant, and vegan options. Innovation and sustainability are key drivers, with companies focusing on reducing packaging waste and improving nutritional value. The future of the Health and Wellness Food Market lies in personalized nutrition and technology integration, catering to individual health needs and preferences.

