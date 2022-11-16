Health and Wellness Food Market Size to Grow by USD 452.93 million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Health and Wellness Food Market share is set to increase by USD 452.93 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 7.87% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Health and Wellness Food Market 2021-2025

Global Health and Wellness Food Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global health and wellness food market as a part of the global packaged foods and meats market under the global food products segment of the global food, beverage, and tobacco market. The global packaged foods and meats products market covers manufacturers or food processing vendors that are involved in food processing to eliminate microorganisms and extend shelf life. Technavio calculates the global packaged foods and meat market size based on the combined revenue generated by the vendors operating in the market. The market does not include manufacturers of food processing equipment.

Global Health and Wellness Food Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Health and Wellness Food Market is fragmented and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives the accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Global Health and Wellness Food Market– Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

Global Health and Wellness Food Market- Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Health and Wellness Food Market as per geography are categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Health and Wellness Food Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights:

North America is the fastest-growing region in the global Health and Wellness Food Market compared to other regions. 31% growth will originate from North America . The regional health and wellness food market is expanding due to the rise of startups, the expansion of food service businesses and eateries, the presence of numerous small and large players, M&A (such as the acquisition of Cold Brew Coffee by Nestle and RXBAR by Kellogg), and the presence of several small and large players. Furthermore, trends such as mindful snacking will also have a favorable impact on the North American health and wellness food industry during the projection period.

Type Segment Overview

The Global Health and Wellness Food Market as per product segmentation are categorized into Naturally health food, Functional food, BFY food, Organic food, and Food intolerance products.

Revenue Generating Segment - The market share growth by the Natural health food segment will be significant during the forecast period. Food items that haven't been processed and don't contain artificial components are considered naturally healthy foods. Hormones, antibiotics, and artificial tastes are absent from naturally healthy food products, which also go through little processing. Companies that produce healthy food naturally typically name their food products "natural" and include a definition of the term on the label. The lack of laws and certifications, along with the rising popularity of natural health food items due to their intrinsic health benefits, attract new players to enter the market, which in turn fuels the industry's rapid expansion.

Global Health and Wellness Food Market- Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

The global market for health and wellness foods is expanding as more people adopt healthier eating habits . People can be seen choosing good eating habits including the intake of unprocessed and wholegrain foods and the inclusion of a diet that delivers varied and balanced nutrients.

. People can be seen choosing good eating habits including the intake of unprocessed and wholegrain foods and the inclusion of a diet that delivers varied and balanced nutrients. People now understand how crucial it is to have a healthy diet while also exercising frequently. Nutritionally sound diets have been associated with improvements in physical, mental, and emotional health and well-being, while their absence has been linked to chronic illnesses and poor health. Consequently, greater awareness of adopting a balanced diet and healthful foods will drive market expansion during the forecast period.

Major trends influencing the growth of glamping

The global market for foods that promote health and well-being will rise as prebiotic and probiotic foods become more popular . Prebiotics are indigestible components of food that pass undigested through the small intestine and ferment once they reach the big colon. In order to promote digestion, the fermentation process boosts the good bacteria in the digestive system and nourishes the probiotic bacteria already present in the intestine. Prebiotics lowers the risk of CVDs when consumed regularly.

. Prebiotics are indigestible components of food that pass undigested through the small intestine and ferment once they reach the big colon. In order to promote digestion, the fermentation process boosts the good bacteria in the digestive system and nourishes the probiotic bacteria already present in the intestine. Prebiotics lowers the risk of CVDs when consumed regularly. Probiotics, on the other hand, are living, helpful bacteria created by the natural fermentation process in foods like yogurt. Because of this, businesses like Danone and Nestle will start to provide more probiotic goods, which will help the market grow as customers gradually begin to consume prebiotic and probiotic foods.

Major Challenges interrupting the market growth

The high cost of these foods significantly hampers the expansion of the global market for health and wellness foods. Due to the greater labor input needed to grow organic crops, organic food products often cost 60% more than their conventionally produced counterparts.

significantly hampers the expansion of the global market for health and wellness foods. Due to the greater labor input needed to grow organic crops, organic food products often cost 60% more than their conventionally produced counterparts. Grain-based foods grown organically cost more than other types of foods, such as soft drinks and biscuits made with margarine, sugar, and edible oil, which are often less expensive. To maintain healthy soil and inhibit weed growth, organic farmers use crop rotation techniques rather than chemical weed control.

To secure profitability, producers (farmers) pass along production expenses to consumers by charging a premium for organic food. Health and wellness foods are expensive, which reduces consumer demand for them.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19-impacted market research reports.

Health and Wellness Food Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist Health and Wellness Food Market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Health and Wellness Food Market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Health and Wellness Food Market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Health and Wellness Food Market vendors

Health And Wellness Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 452.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.87 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amys Kitchen Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Clif Bar & Co., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone SA, Dr. Schar AG, Fifty50 Foods, General Mills Inc., Glanbia Plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Kellogg Co., London Foods Ltd., Mars Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., and United Natural Foods Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

