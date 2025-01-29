Health and Wellness Food Market to grow by USD 627.6 Billion (2025-2029), driven by rising healthy eating habits, Report on how AI is transforming the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global health and wellness food market size is estimated to grow by USD 627.6 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of healthy eating habits is driving market growth, with a trend towards adoption of prebiotic and probiotic food. However, high cost of health and wellness food poses a challenge. Key market players include Amys Kitchen Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Clif Bar and Co., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone SA, Dr. Schar, Fifty50 Foods, General Mills Inc., Glanbia plc, GSK Plc, Kellogg Co., London Foods Ltd., Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., United Natural Foods Inc., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd..

Health And Wellness Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.8% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 627.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.7 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, UK, China, Canada, Germany, Japan, India, France, Italy, and South Korea Key companies profiled Amys Kitchen Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Clif Bar and Co., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone SA, Dr. Schar, Fifty50 Foods, General Mills Inc., Glanbia plc, GSK Plc, Kellogg Co., London Foods Ltd., Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., United Natural Foods Inc., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

The Health and Wellness Food Market is thriving with trends that prioritize clean eating and natural ingredients. Consumers are increasingly seeking out Organic Food, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO, and Plant-Based options. Probiotics, Antioxidants, and Superfoods are popular choices for boosting health and immunity. Whole Grains, Fiber-Rich, and Low-Carb foods are also in demand. Functional Foods, Nutraceuticals, and Herbal Supplements offer additional health benefits. Clean Label, Cold-Pressed, and Fermented Foods ensure transparency and natural processing. Sustainable Sourcing and Eco-Friendly Packaging are important considerations for ethical and environmentally-conscious consumers. Allergen-Free, Low-Sodium, and Low-Calorie options cater to specific dietary needs. Weight Management, Brain Health, Immune Support, Anti-Inflammatory, Digestive Health, Bone Health, Heart Health, Blood Sugar Control, and Plant-Based Protein are key health concerns driving market growth. Organic Beverages, Natural Sweeteners, and Low-Glycemic foods complete the landscape of this vibrant and growing market.

Prebiotics are non-digestible food components that reach the large colon undigested, where they undergo fermentation. This process benefits probiotic bacteria, increasing beneficial gut bacteria for improved digestion and overall health. Prebiotics have been linked to reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases, increased healthy cholesterol levels, enhanced gut health and immune function, lower stress response, decreased obesity risk, weight gain, inflammation, and autoimmune reactions, and hormonal balance. Nestlé offers prebiotic foods, such as Quakers oats, which reduce gastric activity and hydrolysis, stimulating intestinal bacteria growth.

Market Challenges

The Health and Wellness Food Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer awareness and demand for healthier food options. Key trends include Organic Food, Natural Ingredients, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO, Probiotics, Antioxidants, Superfoods, Whole Grains, Plant-Based, Vegan, Vegetarian, Dairy-Free, Sugar-Free, Low-Carb, High-Protein, Omega-3, Fiber-Rich, Functional Foods, Nutraceuticals, Herbal Supplements, and various other dietary requirements. Consumers are seeking out Clean Label, Cold-Pressed, Fermented Foods, and Raw Foods, as well as Prebiotics and Adaptogens. The market also offers Organic Beverages, Natural Sweeteners, Low-Glycemic, Probiotic Drinks, Energy Bars, Health Snacks, Meal Replacement, Detox Foods, Superfruits, Fortified Foods, Organic Dairy, Gluten-Free Snacks, Organic Protein, Healthy Fats, Sustainable Sourcing, and Eco-Friendly Packaging. Additionally, there is a focus on Ethical Sourcing, Allergen-Free, Low-Sodium, Low-Calorie, Weight Management, Brain Health, Immune Support, Anti-Inflammatory, Digestive Health, Bone Health, Heart Health, Blood Sugar Control, Plant-Based Protein, Organic Juices, Functional Beverages, Natural Oils, and Organic Herbs. These trends present both opportunities and challenges for businesses in the Health and Wellness Food Market.

The health and wellness food market features natural and organic products derived from sustainable farming practices. Due to the labor-intensive nature of this farming, the cost of producing these foods is higher than that of processed, conventionally grown alternatives. For instance, a loaf of gluten-free bread costs approximately 83.3% more than regular bread, while organic food products are around 60% more expensive than their conventionally produced counterparts. The increased cost is a result of the additional labor required to produce these foods without the use of fertilizers or pesticides.

Segment Overview

This health and wellness food market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Naturally health food

1.2 Functional food

1.3 BFY food

1.4 Organic food

1.5 Food intolerance products Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Naturally health food- The health and wellness food market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing consumer preference for naturally healthy food products. These food items undergo minimal processing and are free from artificial ingredients, hormones, antibiotics, and artificial flavors. Examples of naturally healthy food include zero trans-fat oils, whole wheat and multigrain bread, baked potato chips and wedges, and cereal grain flour. Food companies manufacturing these products often use a natural label to provide complete product information and attract regulators for quality checks. Naturally healthy food offers numerous health benefits, such as improved digestion and better nutrient absorption, regulation of blood sugar, and enhanced immunity due to antioxidant properties. Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods and Glanbia are prominent players in this market, offering a wide range of naturally healthy products. Bobs Red Mill provides stone-ground whole wheat flour, derived from nutrient-rich dark northern hard red wheat, and various whole-grain flours from barley, corn, spelt, graham, ivory wheat, wheat pastry, brown rice, sorghum, Kamut, buckwheat, and amaranth. Glanbia offers whole white quinoa and coarsely milled white quinoa for digestive system regulation. The absence of formal regulations and certifications for natural labeling encourages new players to enter the market, contributing to its growth. Companies like Bobs Red Mill and Glanbia prioritize consumer health by offering naturally healthy food free from chemicals and byproducts like toxic hexane. This trend is expected to continue as consumers increasingly seek out healthier food options.

Research Analysis

The Health and Wellness Food Market is a vibrant and growing industry, focused on providing consumers with nutritious, natural, and organic food options. This market encompasses a wide range of products, including those made with organic ingredients, natural sweeteners, and free from gluten, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), dairy, sugar, and carbs. Probiotics, antioxidants, superfoods, whole grains, and fiber-rich foods are popular choices, as are plant-based, vegan, vegetarian, and low-glycemic options. Functional foods, nutraceuticals, herbal supplements, and dietary supplements are also in high demand. Clean label, cold-pressed, fermented, and raw foods are preferred by those seeking unprocessed and pure options. Prebiotics, adaptogens, and omega-3 supplements are also gaining popularity for their health benefits. Overall, the Health and Wellness Food Market is dedicated to providing consumers with the highest quality, natural, and nutritious food choices to support a healthy lifestyle.

Market Research Overview

The Health and Wellness Food Market is a vibrant industry that caters to consumers seeking nutritious, natural, and organic food options. This market is rich in diversity, offering a wide range of products that prioritize health and well-being. From Organic Food and Natural Ingredients to Gluten-Free, Non-GMO, and Plant-Based choices, consumers can find an abundance of options that cater to various dietary needs and preferences. Probiotics, Antioxidants, Superfoods, Whole Grains, and Fiber-Rich foods are popular choices, as they offer numerous health benefits. Functional Foods, Nutraceuticals, Herbal Supplements, and Dietary Supplements are also in high demand, as they provide additional nutritional value and support for specific health concerns. Clean Label, Cold-Pressed, and Fermented Foods are gaining popularity due to their natural processing methods. Prebiotics, Adaptogens, and Organic Beverages add to the variety, while Natural Sweeteners, Low-Glycemic, and Probiotic Drinks offer healthier alternatives to sugary beverages. Energy Bars, Health Snacks, and Meal Replacements provide convenient options for those with busy lifestyles. Detox Foods, Superfruits, and Fortified Foods support overall health and wellness, while Organic Dairy, Gluten-Free Snacks, and Organic Protein cater to those with specific dietary requirements. Sustainable Sourcing, Eco-Friendly Packaging, Ethical Sourcing, Allergen-Free, Low-Sodium, and Low-Calorie options are essential for those who prioritize environmental and ethical considerations, as well as weight management. Brain Health, Immune Support, Anti-Inflammatory, Digestive Health, Bone Health, Heart Health, Blood Sugar Control, and Plant-Based Protein are key health concerns addressed by this market. In summary, the Health and Wellness Food Market offers a diverse range of products that cater to various dietary needs, health concerns, and lifestyle preferences, all while prioritizing natural, organic, and sustainable options.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Naturally Health Food



Functional Food



BFY Food



Organic Food



Food Intolerance Products

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

