Health and Wellness Market Size to Grow by USD 1,661.81 Billion From 2022 to 2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment, & Market Dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global health and wellness market as a part of the hotels, restaurants, and leisure market, the parent market. The hotels, restaurants, and leisure market covers companies engaged in operations such as hotels, restaurants, sports and fitness centers, stadiums, golf courses, and amusement parks. The global health and wellness market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,661.81 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.49%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Health and Wellness Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report, request a free sample

Global Health and Wellness Market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Health and Wellness Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global health and wellness market is fragmented, with the presence of several small to large global and regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer health and wellness products are adidas AG, Amway Corp., Bayer AG, Beiersdorf AG, Core Health and Fitness LLC, Danone SA, David Lloyd Leisure Ltd., General Mills Inc., Glooko Inc., Herbalife International of America Inc, and others.

Vendors compete on price, quality, innovation, service, packaging, brand image, distribution, and promotion. They frequently launch new products, including products with natural ingredients, to stay ahead of their competitors. Social media has played a significant role in expanding the customer base of prominent vendors. Furthermore, the trend of a healthy lifestyle is likely to continue, which will encourage people to visit health and wellness centers and, in turn, drive the growth of the market for global health and wellness market.

For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy report!

Global Health and Wellness Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Overview

By geography, the global health and wellness market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global health and wellness market.

North America held 33% of the global health and wellness market in 2022. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as new product launches in the packaged health and wellness food sector. For instance, in June 2021 , Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., a nutritional supplement company, launched the Purely Inspired Superfoods product line.

Segment Overview

By product type, the global health and wellness market is segmented into beauty and personal care products, health and wellness food, wellness tourism, fitness equipment, and preventive and personalized health.

The market share growth of the beauty and personal care products segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is fueled by factors such as the increasing number of online beauty and personal care online retail stores. This segment includes various categories such as cosmetics, personal care products such as shower gels, bathing soaps, skincare, haircare, deodorants, anti-aging skin creams, and other products.

Download a FREE sample report

Global Health and Wellness Market – Market Dynamics

Impactful Driver - The increasing emphasis on the promotion of health and wellness activities and programs is driving market growth. Hence, many vendors are leveraging social media channels to market their products. Key vendors are using optimized data from data partners such as eXelate, Data Alliance Inc., Foursquare Labs Inc., Factual, and Adsquare for effective promotion and marketing campaigns aimed at specific consumer demographics. Therefore, the rising adoption of health and wellness products by all demographics is expected to positively impact the growth of the global health and wellness market during the forecast period.

The increasing emphasis on the promotion of health and wellness activities and programs is driving market growth. Hence, many vendors are leveraging social media channels to market their products. Key vendors are using optimized data from data partners such as eXelate, Data Alliance Inc., Foursquare Labs Inc., Factual, and Adsquare for effective promotion and marketing campaigns aimed at specific consumer demographics. Therefore, the rising adoption of health and wellness products by all demographics is expected to positively impact the growth of the global health and wellness market during the forecast period. Key Trend - The growing popularity of thermal and mineral springs and spas will be a key trend in the market. Various physical and mental conditions can be treated at thermal or mineral springs. In addition, major spa operators are focusing on using specialized therapeutic water to treat health conditions. This has increased the demand for spa services, which, in turn, will influence market growth.

The growing popularity of thermal and mineral springs and spas will be a key trend in the market. Various physical and mental conditions can be treated at thermal or mineral springs. In addition, major spa operators are focusing on using specialized therapeutic water to treat health conditions. This has increased the demand for spa services, which, in turn, will influence market growth. Major Challenge - Frequent product recalls will challenge the global health and wellness market growth. Product recalls can hamper the reputation of vendors and increase operational and financial constraints. For instance, in August 2021 , the US FDA issued a recall for Jimbo's product called Jimbo's Bloody Mary Mix, sold under the brand DBA New England Cupboard, due to the presence of undeclared ingredients. Such instances are expected to hinder the growth of the global health and wellness market during the forecast period.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factors of market dynamics, which state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses. Find few insights from a free sample report!

What are the key data covered in this health and wellness market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the health and wellness market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the health and wellness market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the health and wellness market in APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of health and wellness market vendors

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The wellness tourism market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.55 % from 2021 to 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 327.56 billion . The market is segmented by application (physical, psychological, and spiritual), type (domestic and international), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).



is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.55 % from 2021 to 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by . The market is segmented by application (physical, psychological, and spiritual), type (domestic and international), and geography ( , , APAC, , and and ). The fitness and recreational sports centers market size is estimated to grow by USD 106.64 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by end-user (men and women) and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

Health and Wellness Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 181 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast Period 2023 -2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.49% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,661.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.18 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks Key companies profiled adidas AG, Amway Corp., Bayer AG, Beiersdorf AG, Core Health and Fitness LLC, Danone SA, David Lloyd Leisure Ltd., General Mills Inc., Glooko Inc., Herbalife International of America Inc, Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., LOreal SA, Nestle SA, Ogilvie and Co., PepsiCo Inc., RSG Group GmbH, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Vitabiotics Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global health and wellness market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global health and wellness market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product Type

6.3 Beauty and personal care products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Beauty and personal care products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Beauty and personal care products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Beauty and personal care products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Beauty and personal care products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Health and wellness food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Health and wellness food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Health and wellness food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Health and wellness food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Health and wellness food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Wellness tourism - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Wellness tourism - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Wellness tourism - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Wellness tourism - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Wellness tourism - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Fitness equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Fitness equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Fitness equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Fitness equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Fitness equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Preventive and personalized health - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Preventive and personalized health - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Preventive and personalized health - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Preventive and personalized health - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Preventive and personalized health - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Product Type

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 adidas AG

Exhibit 124: adidas AG - Overview



Exhibit 125: adidas AG - Business segments



Exhibit 126: adidas AG - Key news



Exhibit 127: adidas AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: adidas AG - Segment focus

12.4 Amway Corp.

Exhibit 129: Amway Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Amway Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Amway Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Amway Corp. - Key offerings

12.5 Bayer AG

Exhibit 133: Bayer AG - Overview



Exhibit 134: Bayer AG - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Bayer AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Bayer AG - Segment focus

12.6 Beiersdorf AG

Exhibit 137: Beiersdorf AG - Overview



Exhibit 138: Beiersdorf AG - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Beiersdorf AG - Key news



Exhibit 140: Beiersdorf AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Beiersdorf AG - Segment focus

12.7 Core Health and Fitness LLC

Exhibit 142: Core Health and Fitness LLC - Overview



Exhibit 143: Core Health and Fitness LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Core Health and Fitness LLC - Key offerings

12.8 Danone SA

Exhibit 145: Danone SA - Overview



Exhibit 146: Danone SA - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Danone SA - Key news



Exhibit 148: Danone SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Danone SA - Segment focus

12.9 General Mills Inc.

Exhibit 150: General Mills Inc . - Overview

. - Overview

Exhibit 151: General Mills Inc . - Business segments

. - Business segments

Exhibit 152: General Mills Inc . - Key news

. - Key news

Exhibit 153: General Mills Inc . - Key offerings

. - Key offerings

Exhibit 154: General Mills Inc . - Segment focus

12.10 Glooko Inc.

Exhibit 155: Glooko Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Glooko Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Glooko Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 158: Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 LOreal SA

Exhibit 161: LOreal SA - Overview



Exhibit 162: LOreal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 163: LOreal SA - Key news



Exhibit 164: LOreal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: LOreal SA - Segment focus

12.13 Nestle SA

Exhibit 166: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 167: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 169: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Nestle SA - Segment focus

12.14 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 171: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 172: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 173: PepsiCo Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 174: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 176: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 177: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 178: Shiseido Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 The Procter and Gamble Co.

Exhibit 179: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Overview



Exhibit 180: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 181: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key news



Exhibit 182: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 183: The Procter and Gamble Co. - Segment focus

12.17 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 184: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 185: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 186: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 187: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 188: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 189: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 190: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 191: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 192: Research methodology



Exhibit 193: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 194: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 195: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio