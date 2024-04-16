Health and Wellness Market size to record USD 1661.81 billion growth from 2023-2027, Growing influence of thermal and mineral springs and spas is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global health and wellness market size is estimated to grow by USD 1661.81 bn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.49% during the forecast period.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Health and Wellness Market 2023-2027

Key Companies:

Health and Wellness Market is fragmented ; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Health and Wellness Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including adidas AG, Amway Corp., Bayer AG, Beiersdorf AG, Core Health and Fitness LLC, Danone SA, David Lloyd Leisure Ltd., General Mills Inc., Glooko Inc., Herbalife International of America Inc, Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., LOreal SA, Nestle SA, Ogilvie and Co., PepsiCo Inc., RSG Group GmbH, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Vitabiotics Ltd.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio