Health And Wellness Market with COVID-19 Impact and Analysis | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Bayer AG, Brunswick Corp., Core Health & Fitness LLC, Danone SA, EVOLVE Brands LLC, General Mills Inc., Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., Nestlé SA, PepsiCo Inc., and The Procter & Gamble Co. are among some of the major market participants.

Increasing emphasis on health and wellness has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, lack of cost transparency and value-based payments might hamper the market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Health and Wellness Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Health and Wellness Market is segmented as below:

Product

Beauty and Personal Care Products



Health and Wellness Food



Wellness Tourism



Fitness Equipment



Preventive and Personalized Health

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Based on geographic segmentation, about 32% of the market's originated from APAC during the forecast period. In addition, the beauty and personal care products segment was crucial in generating revenue in the market.

Health and Wellness Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The health and wellness market report covers the following areas:

Health and Wellness Market Size

Health and Wellness Market Trends

Health and Wellness Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing influence of thermal and mineral springs and spas as one of the prime reasons driving the health and wellness market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Health and Wellness Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist health and wellness market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the health and wellness market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the health and wellness market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the health and wellness market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Beauty and personal care products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Health and wellness food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Wellness tourism - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Fitness equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Preventive and personalized health - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bayer AG

Brunswick Corp.

Core Health & Fitness LLC

Danone SA

EVOLVE Brands LLC

General Mills, Inc.

Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd.

Nestlé SA

PepsiCo Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

