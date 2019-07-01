Health and Wellness Marketing Agency Packs 80,000 Meals to Rock Summer Hunger

The effort was born from the knowledge that food pantry donations dwindle in the summer while the demand goes up, as families who rely on free and reduced lunch programs during the school year don't have access to those resources during the summer. As a result, Fingerpaint started Operation Lunch Lady, an initiative supported by a robust creative campaign developed in-house, in which its employees raise awareness and funds to fuel the company-wide Philanthropy Day on the last Friday of June.

Bo Goliber, Fingerpaint's Head of Philanthropy, said, "We look forward to this day all year long. It's amazing to watch our staff donate and reach out to their networks to ask for support – and offer their creative talents to create a full advertising campaign around the initiative. Packing the meals together at each of our offices, working toward our common goal, is a uniting force for our company and an incredible way to give back to our respective communities."

In partnership with The Pack Shack, a Midwest-based humanitarian organization, each Fingerpaint office hosted "Feed the Funnel Parties," where employees packed meals made from shelf-stable ingredients in an assembly line. Once packed, the meals were then picked up by hunger-relief organizations in each community where Fingerpaint has a presence.

The creative staff deemed this year's efforts the Rocking Summer Hunger Tour, with The Lunch Ladies as a dynamic rock band ready to melt the face off of summer hunger.

This year, Fingerpaint raised more than $20,000 and made 80,000 meals. To learn more or to donate, visit operationlunchlady.com.

The recipients in each community are as follows:

Saratoga Springs, New York:

Recipient: Food Pantries for the Capital District (they distribute to multiple member food pantries in the region)

Cedar Knolls, New Jersey:

Recipients: Community FoodBank of New Jersey and Interfaith Food Pantry and Resource Center

Conshohocken, Pennsylvania

Recipient: MontCo Anti-Hunger Network (they distribute to multiple member food pantries in the region)

Phoenix, Arizona

Recipient: Chicanos Por La Causa

