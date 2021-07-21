Health and Wellness Pioneer Mother's Market & Kitchen Announces Grand Opening Celebration of New Sunset Beach Location at Peter's Landing, July 31

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mother's Market & Kitchen, a 40-year pioneer in the health food movement in Southern California, today extended an invitation to the Sunset Beach, Seal Beach and other Huntington Beach communities to attend the Saturday, July 31, Grand Opening Celebration of its newest store in Sunset Beach at Peter's Landing, 16400 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Saturday, July 31, celebration will include:

Music by DJ Rye Toast

Free Refreshments

Family Fun Activities

Prizes

Raffles

Free Mother's Shopping Bag

Mother's Gift Cards

The Grand Opening Celebration, which marks the grocer's tenth Southern California location, will also feature both a monetary donation and 2,500 lb food donation to local non-profit, Someone Cares Soup Kitchen, as well as an acknowledgement of Huntington Beach first responders' commitment to the community with discount cards on grocery purchases throughout the year.

Like all Mother's Market locations, the new Sunset Beach location will offer a full traditional grocery shop with the highest quality natural and organic food choices; fresh organic produce; organic juice bar and homemade ready-to-eat prepared meals, as well as a wellness section. The grocer also plans to offer a curated selection of specialty and local foods.

A second, new Mother's Corona del Mar store, located at 3021 E. Coast Highway, Corona del Mar, will open later this fall.

"In addition to bringing both the highest quality organic produce and the best-tasting ready-to-eat healthy meals to the Sunset Beach/Huntington Beach community, we look forward to being part of Peter's Landing and offering store employment opportunities to local residents," said Dorothy Carlow, CEO, Mother's Market & Kitchen.

For updates and discount coupons for Mother's Market and Kitchen's new Sunset Beach location, text SUNSET to 66858.

About Mother's Market & Kitchen

Founded in 1978, Mother's Market & Kitchen is a leading natural and organic food retailer serving Southern California. Mother's specializes in offering the freshest organic produce at unbeatable prices, healthy and delicious prepared foods, and a diverse and value-driven selection of supplements, vegetarian and specialty foods. For additional information, visit www.MothersMarket.com.

CONTACT: Karen Kalil for Mother's Market and Kitchen

PHONE: (714) 371-6783

EMAIL: [email protected]

SOURCE Mother's Market & Kitchen

Related Links

http://www.MothersMarket.com

