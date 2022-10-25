Health and Wellness Public Relations Firm Dunn Pellier Media, Names Melissa Edwards Vice President of Publicity

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leader in health and wellness PR, Dunn Pellier Media announces the promotion of Melissa Edwards to Vice President of Publicity. Edwards previously served as Senior Publicist. She is based in Stamford, CT and reports to CEO Nicole Dunn Garay. Overseeing the company's publicity teams, Edwards will spearhead campaigns and the overall success of DPM's health and fitness PR and wellness and lifestyle accounts.

Melissa Edwards

As a result of her tireless efforts and success, Edwards will now serve as the Vice President of Publicity. In this role, Edwards will focus on leading the culture, training, and development of our teams and manage and oversee the company's health and fitness PR accounts and activities. She will also be responsible for educating the wellness PR agency on public relations best practices, paving the way for new media relations, and ensuring the publicity goals of our clients are being met. Edwards will oversee the roster of health and wellness clients while guiding the entire health and fitness account services team.

"Melissa is simply fantastic. I have worked with her for the last three years as a Senior leader and am ecstatic that our company has a tremendous executive to lead our strategic publicity efforts and publicists," said Dunn Garay. "In addition to her impeccable track record for garnering amazing results for clients, she is all things positive, kind, and cares about all things wellness. She's a perfect fit for the VP role."

Edwards is a seasoned PR professional who graduated with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism from Emerson College in Boston. Prior to working at DPM, Melissa led media relations efforts for a variety of established and emerging clients ranging from health and fitness, consumer and trade brands and services in Boston, New York, and Los Angeles.

Over the last year, Dunn Pellier Media has had a 5% annual growth rate, with both their client roster and team expanding. The agency closed a number of new big accounts and is the go-to agency in health and fitness PR, wellbeing PR, and health and wellness PR. Dunn Pellier Media is also happy to welcome two new talented Publicists to the core team; Haley Enriquez and Marissa Bachrach working out of Chicago.

As the wellness space swells to a more than $1 trillion industry, countless brands are jumping into the growing market. In this next era of wellness, brands are working with consumers who are not just informed, they are also purpose-driven. Even seemingly unrelated products and services like cars, real estate, and even credit cards are carving out their spot in the wellness industry. If you are a brand looking for help to thrive and want to give consumers something that is more diverse, grounded, and all-encompassing, hiring a health and wellness public relations team (like Dunn Pellier Media) will chart a new course for your brand in response to the ever changing wellness and media trends.

About Dunn Pellier Media:

Dunn Pellier Media specializes in health and wellness public relations. Our team is passionate about all things wellness while connecting brands, experts, and other game-changers in the space. Our clientele ranges from health and fitness experts, corporate wellness brands, and innovative health and fitness apps.

To learn more about what we do visit www.dunnpelliermedia.com. For brands interested in PR contact Nicole Dunn Garay at [email protected].

SOURCE DUNN PELLIER MEDIA