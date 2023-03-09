Health App Uses ChatGPT to Replace Human Health Coaches

AI Health Coach Could Replace Human Coaches Due to Its Numerous Advantages

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Litely, a health app that focuses on helping people reach their weight goals, has recently launched an exciting new feature - an AI health coach powered by ChatGPT, which enables its users to receive personalized, effective support and advice from an AI coach, available 24/7. According to the latest A/B testing, the average daily usage time of the app has increased by an impressive 120%. Furthermore, user engagement has significantly increased, with a doubling number of users who consistently engage with the app and successfully complete their customized weight loss plan, from 21.3% to 40.8%. This data suggests that the AI coach's personalized guidance and support have played a crucial role in motivating users to stick to their weight loss goals and develop healthy habits.

AI weight loss coach

After recognizing the potential of AI health coaches to replace human coaches, the Litely team decided to develop a new AI coach feature based on ChatGPT. With the integration of ChatGPT, users can now receive real-time support from a virtual coach powered by advanced AI technology. The AI coach provides instant answers to user questions, offers guidance and motivation, and helps them achieve their weight goals. It can be customized to meet individual needs, allowing users to tailor their experience to their unique situation. For instance, it provides personalized nutrition, exercise, fasting, and weight management strategies, as well as encouragement to stick to a weight loss plan.

Studies(https://www.acefitness.org/certifiednewsarticle/2892/study-shows-health-coaches-effective-in-helping-people-lose-weight-live-healthier-lives,https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29535082)have shown that weight loss program participants who were guided by health coaches lost more body weight than those who did not have a coach. However, a human coach can be expensive, making it inaccessible for some people.

"Compared with human coaches, AI-based coaches have many advantages, such as 24/7 accessibility, lower cost, and privacy. People can access weight loss and fasting advice and support anytime, anywhere, without having to schedule appointments or wait for a response from a human expert," said Cary Fung, the CTO of Litely. "In the United States, hiring a health coach can cost as much as 50 USD per hour, while an AI coach costs only about 20 USD per month. The AI coach is much cheaper and more effective than a human coach. We believe that AI personal coaches will eventually replace human coaches."

The AI coach feature is composed of two main functions: preset common health-related questions, and an AI chatbot that answers users' questions. The preset questions are based on user feedback, making the feature more intuitive and user-friendly. For example, many people frequently ask whether certain foods can break a fast. If they search for the answer on Google, they need to type in the question and click through several links. If they ask ChatGPT directly, they still need to type in the entire question. However, with our built-in ChatGPT tool, users only need to type in the name of the food and the tool will provide a direct answer on whether the food breaks a fast.

"Our mission is to provide users with fast and simple health and nutrition guidance. Therefore, we built a tool based on ChatGPT that is even faster and simpler to use than ChatGPT itself. With our preset questions, users may only need to type one or two words to get the answers to the most frequently asked questions," said Cary. "With ChatGPT, we are taking the user experience to a whole new level, providing instant and personalized support 24/7."

The app is available on both the iOS App Store and Google Play.

Media contact:

Cary Fung

[email protected]

+15593791137

SOURCE Litely