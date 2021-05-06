Health at Scale Forms External Advisory Board

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health at Scale, a health care machine intelligence company, today announced the formation of an external advisory board of health care experts. The board will bring deep clinical, economic, and public policy experience to guide the company in its mission to make health care delivery more personalized and precise. Founding members include Benjamin Scirica, MD, MPH, Guy David, PhD, Lauren Aronson, Mark Fendrick, MD, and Michael Chernew, PhD.

"Value-based care is the future of our health care system," said Health at Scale CEO and Founder Zeeshan Syed. "We are honored to work with a group of advisors who share our vision of using precision care delivery to solve health care's hardest problems and offer support and direction to our efforts through their unmatched expertise in improving outcomes, access, affordability and equity."

Dr. Benjamin Scirica is a Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, the Director of Quality Initiatives at Brigham and Women's Hospital and a Senior Investigator at the TIMI Study Group, where he is director of the Electrocardiography Core Laboratory. He has authored over 100 peer-reviewed publications, serves on the editorial board of ACCEL, and is a reviewer for multiple journals, including The Lancet, Circulation and Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC).

Dr. Guy David is the Chair of Health Care Management and the Gilbert and Shelley Harrison Professor of Health Care Management at Wharton and Professor of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. David is a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research, an associate editor of the American Journal of Health Economics and co-editor-in-chief of the International Journal of Health Economics and Management.

Lauren Aronson is a health policy expert and brings her experience to the advisory board, having served in senior roles on Capitol Hill and in the Executive Branch. Aronson served in the White House under President Obama as the Policy Director in the Office of Health Reform as well as in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), where she directed the Office of Legislation. She also served as Professional Staff Member for the U.S. House Committee on Ways and Means and previously served as Health Policy Advisor to then-Rep. Rahm Emanuel (D-IL). Aronson is currently a partner at Mehlman Castagnetti Rosen & Thomas, a bipartisan lobbying firm in Washington, DC and also serves as the Executive Director of the Campaign for Sustainable Rx Pricing, a broad-based coalition of leaders promoting bipartisan, market-based solutions to lower drug prices in America.

Dr. Mark Fendrick directs the Value-Based Insurance Design Center at the University of Michigan. He is a member of the National Academy of Medicine, serves on the Medicare Coverage Advisory Committee, and has been invited to present testimony before the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, the U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Subcommittee on Health, and the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services Subcommittee on Personnel. Dr. Fendrick is the co-editor-in-chief of The American Journal of Managed Care and is an editorial board member for 3 additional peer-reviewed publications.

Dr. Michael Chernew is the Leonard D. Schaeffer Professor of Health Care Policy and the Director of the Healthcare Markers and Regulation Lab at Harvard Medical School. He is a member of the Congressional Budget Office's Panel of Health Advisors and Vice Chair of the Massachusetts Health Connector Board. Dr. Chernew is a member of the National Academy of Sciences, a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research and a senior Visiting Fellow at MITRE. He is currently a co-editor of the American Journal of Managed Care.

This announcement comes on the heels of several recent honors for the company. Health at Scale's Precision Navigation ® product was recognized earlier this week in the AI and Data category for Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Award. The company was also selected as a Better Medicare Alliance Ally and a member of the Health Care Transformation Task Force , organizations with missions to drive high-quality, value-based care and align with Health at Scale's objective of using outcomes-based data to provide patients with precise and individualized care.

About Health at Scale

Health at Scale is a health care machine intelligence company that uses proprietary advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning to match individuals to the next best action in real-time and when needed most: whether it's the ideal choice of treatment, an early intervention, or the right provider. Founded by machine learning and clinical faculty from MIT, Harvard, Stanford, and the University of Michigan, the company's mission is to bring precision delivery to healthcare, using tens of thousands of health variables from over a hundred million lives to generate personalized and precise recommendations for individual patients. Health at Scale's machine intelligence is deployed at scale in real operational settings--including with some of the largest payers in the country, driving better health outcomes and affordability for its customers. The company's software solutions service a broad range of use cases: provider navigation and network design, early targeted prediction and prevention of adverse outcomes, optimized treatment planning; and fraud, waste and abuse prevention. For more information, please visit healthatscale.com .

SOURCE Health at Scale Corporation

Related Links

https://healthatscale.com

