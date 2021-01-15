Health at the Forefront of Technology Announced at CES 2021
Highlights from Dell, Lenovo, HP, Acer, ZAGG and LG Display, including the World's First Eyesafe Low Blue Light TV Display
Jan 15, 2021, 10:15 ET
MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week's CES 2021 highlighted how major consumer electronics brands are committed to designing products for human health. Recent events have changed the new normal, to include distance learning and work-from-home, thus adding greater amounts of screen time to daily life. During CES 2021, world leading brands, including Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer and LG Display, announced the inclusion of Eyesafe® in their consumer products, signaling a major shift towards consumer electronics designed for human health.
CES 2021 highlights of products designed for human health include:
- LG Display announced the world's first Eyesafe TV panel – the low blue light Eyesafe television display, a 65" OLED screen, marks the beginning of Eyesafe's expansion into the global TV market, comprising 230 million units annually. The new display, designed to meet Eyesafe requirements for low blue light emissions and optimal color performance, is certified by the leading independent testing and certification firm TÜV Rheinland. LG Display expects to introduce numerous Eyesafe Certified TV displays in 2021. This announcement is the first of many, as the television industry begins adopting Eyesafe Certification to communicate health and safety to end-consumers. For more, visit Eyesafe.com/LGDisplay.
- Dell Technologies announced all new Dell XPS laptops are Eyesafe and have met the industry's leading set of low blue light requirements for consumer electronics. The Dell-Eyesafe partnership began over 5 years ago, evolving over time to include collaboration on blue light research, technology and product solutions. Dell stands out for its early adoption of Eyesafe for low blue light and color performance. The partnership between the companies is built on mutual commitment to consumer health. Visit Eyesafe Products to see a list of Dell's Eyesafe Certified products.
- Lenovo announced plans to expand Eyesafe across notebooks, monitors and more product segments, including enterprise. Ahead of CES 2021, Eyesafe sat down with Stefan Engel, Vice President & General Manager of Lenovo's Visuals Business, who confirmed this intent, noting 100% of Lenovo's monitor business will be Eyesafe Certified within the next few years. He also predicted Eyesafe blue light and color performance standards will become a requirement in workplace purchasing. The prediction is aligned with California's Blue Light Resolution CA SCR-73, which identified the health issue of device blue light exposure for California's citizens, children, and workers.
- HP announced the world's first Eyesafe monitor series made with recycled, ocean-bound plastics. The M-Series includes 3 models– the HP M24f, M27f, and M32f FHD monitors. There will also be additional models in the series that include features such as QHD panel, USB-C connectivity, or integrated speakers, launching later in 2021. The displays are made from 85% recycled material, 5% of which is ocean-bound plastic*1, and are all Eyesafe Certified. This certification recognizes products that meet industry-leading requirements for low blue light emission and optimal color performance. The M-Series, available in March 2021, will be the first HP monitors to come to market as Eyesafe, joining HP's ENVY and Spectre x360 lines, which were announced in the Fall of 2020. For more, visit Eyesafe.com/HP.
- UnitedHealthcare and Eyesafe announced collaboration to help provide more Americans with information and protection related to excessive screen time and eye health. To help serve its members, UnitedHealthcare and Eyesafe are developing educational tools to help support eye health as people continue to use digital devices. One example is the recent 2020 Screen Time Report, in which the two companies conducted a survey to assess the opinions of employers and eyecare professionals related to the potential health issues associated with excessive screen time and blue light exposure.
To help build upon those efforts, Eyesafe is expanding a line of patented screen filters to reduce blue light on electronic devices. Designed with input from doctors, these aftermarket screen filters address the legacy market of devices that do not have built-in Eyesafe technology. For more information, visit Eyesafe Filters.
- TÜV Rheinland and Eyesafe announce plans to expand the popular Eyesafe® Display Certification program for consumer electronics. Building on the unprecedented popularity of the TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe Display certification program, expanded certification was announced at CES 2021 for Television, with LG Display announcing the world's first Eyesafe TV panel. TÜV Rheinland and Eyesafe plan for expansion of the popular program to near-eye and augmented reality applications.
The CES 2021 Eyesafe Exhibition comes in the wake of significant data from across the globe, indicating rising levels of screen time by consumers. Consumer behavior has shifted, perhaps permanently, to a society where people live, work and play online. In turn, Eyesafe, along with its partners in consumer electronics and healthcare, are focused on providing research, education and solutions to mitigate the potential health impacts of high-energy blue light. Together, these companies are helping define the future of electronics and vision health.
About Eyesafe
Eyesafe® is the worldwide supplier of Eyesafe® Technology, Eyesafe® Display, and Eyesafe® Standards, a suite of pioneering products and services that are shaping the consumer electronics industry's understanding of device usage, screen time, and the impacts of blue light-emitting devices. Eyesafe® Technology and the associated intellectual property portfolio was developed by a world-class team of eye doctors, engineers, and scientists with decades of experience in electronics, display materials, and light management. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Eyesafe works to develop technologies and standards in conjunction with leaders in health care. Please visit Eyesafe.com for more information.
1 *Based on HP's internal analysis of displays marketed to consumers as of Jan 2021. Display's plastic enclosure made with 85% post-consumer recycled plastic content consists of 5% ocean bound plastic materials by weight. Eyesafe® certified website (https://eyesafe.com).
SOURCE Eyesafe