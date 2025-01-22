Health Authority Books Editor Devin DeVries: Imprint Launched to Serve Health Business Author Niche

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Authority Books, a new book publishing imprint, has launched to serve the niche of authors who are consultants, speakers, and experts on the business side of health.

"In the world of publishing an imprint is a subsidiary, and it's the name and logo that appears on the book as publisher," says Devin DeVries, editor-in-chief of Health Authority Books. "Imprints typically specialize in subject matter, audience, or genre, and we saw a need for authors who work in the business side of health."

Independent book publishers Indie Books International Inc. of Oceanside, California, and Global Bookshelves International of Louisville, Kentucky, formed the strategic alliance on January 22, 2025.

Independent publishing, sometimes referred to as hybrid publishing, blends elements of traditional and self-publishing. With an independent publisher, authors maintain greater control of rights to their book.

"Experienced indie publishers help you through each stage of the process, including possibly ghostwriting and promoting the book," says DeVries. "The surest and fastest path for an expert to get more impact and influence is to write the right book, which is no easy task. We like to say you cannot spell authority without the word author."

Health Authority Books will host a three-day Health Authority Forum September 18-20, 2025, at the University of California San Diego. The conference will provide continuing education for health business experts and feature leaders in marketing with a book and a speech. Event planners looking for health authority speakers will also attend.

Health Authority Books specializes in publishing books for business experts in the fields of health technology, practice management, employee health, and leadership.

"Publishing a book that positions you as an authority is like building a house," says DeVries. "Self-publishing is like being your own general contractor who must hire and manage all the subcontractors. Independent book publishing, such as Health Authority Books, is like hiring a general contractor who already has an experienced and vetted team of subcontractors ready to go."

Authors for Health Authority Books include medical doctors, dentists, surgeons, pharmacists, hygienists, psychologists, practice managers, and MBAs. Health Authority Books helps health business experts to plan, write, edit, publish, and promote books.

"The number one marketing tool for a health authority is a book, and the number one marketing strategy is a speech about the book," says DeVries. "Our research shows health authorities can fill a pipeline with qualified prospects in as little as 30 days by offering advice and research to right-fit prospects on how to overcome their most pressing problems. Every one of the books we publish solves a problem."

DeVries has worked in the publishing industry since 2014 as one of the founders of Indie Books International. She contributed to the publishing of over 170 books, with over 30 by health authorities. She began her career in e-commerce, managing website optimization for Zulily and Provide Commerce.

She is the co-author of the upcoming book, Marketing With A Book for Health Authorities, to be published in 2025. She is also conference chair of the Health Authority Forum, host of Health Authority TV, and editor of the Health Authority Newsletter.

"Guests on Health Authority TV answer the question: 'How should we redesign America's healthcare system?'" said DeVries.

Janan Sarwar, PharmD, is the deputy editor of Health Authority Books. She is the founder of Global Bookshelves International. She has worked in the publishing industry since 2014. Her experience spans from traditional to independent publishing. She contributed to the publishing of over 50 books. Her career began with professional titles, single and multi-authored textbooks, and currently includes children's books and memoirs. She is the co-author of the upcoming book, Marketing With A Book for Health Authorities, to be published in 2025.

Alan Stern, DDS, who serves as an acquisitions editor of Health Authority Books, is an author, speaker, retired dentist, and currently a practice management coach based in Florida. He is the author of Enjoy the Ride.

The advisory board for the imprint includes health authority authors Ann Bowers-Evangelista, PhD; Brandi Hooker Evans, RDH-ER; Christine Slocumb, MS, MBA; Colton Briner; John M. O'Brien, PhD; Mark LeBlanc, and Steve Swavely, PhD.

About Health Authority Books

The publishing imprint Health Authority Books (www.healthauthoritybooks.com ), a strategic alliance of Indie Books International (www.indiebooksintl.com ) and Global Bookshelves International (www.globalbookshelves.com ), specializes in publishing books by health business and health tech consultants, speakers, and coaches.

Contact:

Devin DeVries, Editor-in-Chief

[email protected]

760-445-4181

SOURCE Health Authority Books