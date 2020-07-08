Health Benefits Company Gravie Introduces First-of-Its-Kind Zero-Copay, Zero-Deductible Employer-Sponsored Health Plan

MINNEAPOLIS, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravie, an innovative health benefits company, today introduced the first-of-its-kind zero-deductible, zero-copay health plan. The new plan, called Gravie Comfort, offers 100% coverage on most common healthcare services, including preventive care, primary care, specialist visits, labs and imaging, generic prescriptions, online care, and more – all at a cost comparable to most traditional group health plans. For less frequently used services, such as hospitalization and specialty drugs, Gravie Comfort allows employees to choose a simple out-of-pocket expense limit.

Gravie Comfort represents a new model for employer-sponsored health plans, offering full coverage for most services on day one of the plan. Employers get peace of mind knowing their employees have health beneﬁts they can actually use, and employees get comfort in knowing they can get care when they need it without worrying about the out-of-pocket expenses associated with copays and deductibles. Gravie Comfort provides access to a broad, national network and is available for the upcoming 2021 plan year.

"The majority of individuals who get their health insurance through their employer are frustrated by the continuing reduction in the level of coverage that their health benefits offer," said Marek Ciolko, CEO of Gravie. "With ever-increasing out-of-pocket costs, narrowing choice of providers, and the administrative obstacles they have to navigate, traditional health plans often make it difficult for employees to get care when they need it. With employee healthcare often representing employers' second highest expense category, the investment they make should pay off in health benefits that employees can actually use. Gravie Comfort eliminates unnecessary costs and other hoops individuals have to jump through, and incentivizes them to get care, without fear of surprise bills or hidden costs."

Since 2013, Gravie has been designing disruptive benefits solutions that put employers' and employees' needs at the center of the healthcare ecosystem. Gravie's solution allow employers to control costs without compromising value. With Gravie's defined contribution approach, employers are able to set and stick to a benefits budget that works for their business, and employees are free to choose the out-of-pocket maximum that works for them.

With traditional health benefits, high deductibles, copays, and other out-of-pocket costs leave many employees feeling like their health benefits are not worth the expense, and often end up discouraging them from accessing care when they need it. Gravie Comfort stands out as a truly unique benefit that employers can offer to remove uncertainty around what is covered and lower employees' overall healthcare expenses, promoting health and happiness within the workplace.

Additionally, Gravie eliminates the challenge historically faced by employers and employees as they're forced to navigate the complexities of the health benefits industry on their own. For employers, Gravie assumes much of the administrative burden that comes with managing employee health benefit programs, from helping employees choose and manage their health benefits, to staying compliant with rules and regulations. Through regular check-ins with their Gravie account manager, and access to an intuitive online portal where they can view and make changes to their benefit program in real-time, employers can remain in control of their benefit programs with Gravie doing most of the heavy lifting.

Gravie's comprehensive support services also extend to employees, from helping them choose the best benefits for themselves and their families to offering year-round guidance to get the most out of their benefits. And most importantly, with Gravie Comfort, the coverage is simple and easy to understand, taking away the confusion and uncertainty often associated with other health plans.

About Gravie

Gravie's health benefits are designed to with employers and employees needs in mind – to help control costs, without reducing coverage, raising deductibles, or compromising value for their employees, and providing better experiences for all. Gravie uses a defined contribution model that allows employers to set a fixed budget each year and build a competitive benefits strategy around that budget, with expert guidance. Gravie's health benefits disrupt traditional models by offering more transparent and immediate coverage – even eliminating barriers like co-pays and deductibles and creating experiences that incentivize individuals in getting the care they need. With Gravie, employers no longer have to navigate the complexities of the health benefits industry on their own, and employees have access to better, more tailored benefits that they can actually use.

