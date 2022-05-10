Health Beverages Market Value in India to rise by USD 3.84 Billion | Packaged fresh fruit segment to observe high growth | Technavio

Introduction and a brief overview of the in-depth analysis included in the full report.

Market sizing approaches used for developing a comprehensive view of the market

Post pandemic recovery analysis

Analysis of the competitive structure and the market behavior of participants

Key market players, their business strategies, sales volume, and revenue analysis

Regional market analysis with a graphical representation of size, share, and trends for the year 2021

Factors that define market characteristics

See for yourself and understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue.

View Our Sample Report Here

Frequently asked questions about this report:

What is the forecasted growth in the health beverages market in India?

The health beverages market size in India is expected to grow by USD 3.84 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 9.89%.

What is the YOY growth rate of the health beverages market in 2022?

The health beverages market in India is expected to witness a YOY growth rate of 9.38% in 2022.

Which segment based on the type accounted for the largest market share in 2021?

Based on the type, the packaged fresh fruit juice segment accounted for the largest share in the market in 2021.

Who are the key players in the market?

Abbott Laboratories, Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., GNC Holdings Inc., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Monster Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, and The Coca-Cola Co. are identified as the key players in the Indian market.

What factors are driving the health beverages market growth?

The increasing awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of health beverages is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Got more questions? Our analyst can help you find what you are looking for. Speak to Our Analyst Now

Competitive Analysis

The health beverages market in India is fragmented. The market is characterized by the presence of many local and well-established players. Vendors operating in the market are deploying growth strategies such as new product launches and mergers and acquisitions to compete in the market. For instance, in September 2021, Abbott Laboratories acquired Walk Vascular LLC, a commercial-stage medical device company.

Some of the recent developments in the vendor landscape in terms of product launches and M&As include:

Key product offerings:

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers health beverages products such as Ensure, Glucerna, and Nepro.

Glanbia Nutritionals Inc.: The company offers health beverages products such as Solmiko, Provon, and Avonlac.

GNC Holdings Inc.: The company offers health beverages products such as Aloe vera juice.

Mergers and Acquisitions:

In September 2021 , Abbott Laboratories acquired Walk Vascular LLC, a commercial-stage medical device company.

, Abbott Laboratories acquired Walk Vascular LLC, a commercial-stage medical device company. In August 2020 , Glanbia Nutritionals Inc. acquired Foodarom, a Canadian-based custom flavor designer and manufacturer servicing the food.

, Glanbia Nutritionals Inc. acquired Foodarom, a Canadian-based custom flavor designer and manufacturer servicing the food. In April 2021 , The Coca-Cola Co. partnered with AB InBev, Unilever, and Colgate Palmolive to Spur the next generation of sustainability innovations. In September 2020 , the company partnered with Global Citizen for Global Goal Live.

Download a Report Sample to identify other vendors profiled in the full report.

This report can be customized as per your specific requirements. Our analysts can break down market segmentation for requested regions and segments. The report can also be customized to provide you with detailed profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and products offered by vendors.

This report can be customized to suit your business needs. Our analysts are available 24/5 round the clock to assist you with any queries. Speak To Our Analyst Now

Customers who bought this report also purchased:

Health Beverages Market in India: Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.89% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.38 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution India at 100% Key consumer countries India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., GNC Holdings Inc., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Monster Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, and The Coca-Cola Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Packaged fresh fruit and vegetable juices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Functional beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Nutritional beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Glanbia Nutritionals Inc.

GNC Holdings Inc.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Mondelez International Inc.

Monster Beverage Corp.

Nestle SA

PepsiCo Inc.

Red Bull GmbH

The Coca-Cola Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio