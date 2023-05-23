Health Brand PLAMECA Brings Efficacy, Experience, and Nature Together

The Health and Wellness Brand Is Using Science, Natural Ingredients, and Decades of Experience to Create Elite Natural Food Supplements

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PLAMECA has been in business for nearly 40 years. The Spain-based company began by providing medicinal herbal and plant-based ingredients to other health-based retailers. By the mid-90s, the PLAMECA team shifted to internal production of its own high-quality food supplements. Thirty years later, the company continues to promote its broad portfolio of targeted food supplements, using three primary elements to create each sophisticated formula.

"Efficacy, experience, and natural ingredients, those are the three elements that make PLAMECA products so unique," explains the company's Managing Director, Óscar Fernández, "We are able to utilize our deep knowledge and masterful expertise in our field of phytotherapy to create safe, natural supplements that revolutionize the health of our customers."

The experience element of PLAMECA's success stems not just from decades spent operating in the phytotherapy field. It also comes from a steady stream of investment into research. This doubles as part of the brand's focus on efficacy, which comes from a perpetual search for effective, scientifically-supported formulas. PLAMECA's forward-thinking approach to health and wellness has also spurred the company to invest $11 million in a five-year expansion plan to continue to maintain this leading edge.

The last pillar of PLAMECA's success is natural ingredients. These come from herbal extracts, vitamins, and minerals, which are prioritized for their ability to have a quick effect with minimal side effects.

PLAMECA has created a gold standard for food supplementation. This starts with the ability to draw on a deep well of experience and extends to the brand's commitment to using natural ingredients combined into science-backed formulas. Its multi-decade track record in the realms of phytotherapy and food supplements offers a blueprint for how to create effective, consistent, and safe ways to promote health and wellness.

About Plameca

PLAMECA is a phytotherapy company founded in 1984 with the initial intention of providing medicinal herbs and plants — which it did for 1,500 retailers across the Spanish geography. In 1994, PLAMECA expanded to manufacture its own food supplements, creating a range of products using herbal extracts, vitamins, and minerals. Currently, PLAMECA products are manufactured in modern facilities using up-to-date scientific methods and are sold in 33 countries. The company has also invested $11 million in an aggressive expansion plan to expand its health and wellness focus over the next five years. Learn more at plameca.com.

