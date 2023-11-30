Health Brand PLAMECA Is Providing Targeted Support Designed to Improve Quality of Life

News provided by

Plameca

30 Nov, 2023, 08:36 ET

Quality of Life Is a Multi-Faceted Concept. PLAMECA Is a Health Brand Providing Multiple Targeted Health Solutions That Fit Each Individual's Needs.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality of life (QOL) is a popular measuring stick for a life well lived. It provides a complex and nuanced metric that a growing number of individuals in the 21st century are using to consider if they are satisfied and happy. PLAMECA is a health brand that is facilitating the pursuit of a good QOL through a wide range of safe, natural, and effective nutraceutical solutions.

"We have been committed to the natural well-being of our customers for decades now," says PLAMECA's managing director, Óscar Fernández. "Since we started manufacturing food supplements in 1994, we have developed a wide range of products. These aren't generic multivitamins with vague or unspecific results. Each formula, capsule, and ingredient serve a specific purpose and is designed to create targeted results."

Pew Research Center recently released data regarding what people from advanced economies value when it comes to quality of life. While the list was topped with obvious priorities, like families, friends, and occupations, the fifth item on the list was physical and mental health. This emphasis on health is where PLAMECA plays a key role.

"Our products are the ideal health and wellness tool for consumers who are conscious about their health and how that affects their quality of life," Fernández explains. "We offer a holistic approach that uses nature's bounty to facilitate both short and long-term health."

The brand's products include solutions for joint discomfort, restless legs, poor sleep, cystitis, digestive concerns, and more. Collectively, these enable PLAMECA customers to find targeted and effective natural health solutions that avoid the need to resort to stronger pharmaceutical alternatives. The result is a safe and efficacious path to holistic health that can play a key role in cultivating a high quality of life — a goal that more and more people around the world are focused on achieving.

About Plameca

PLAMECA is a phytotherapy company founded in 1984 with the initial intention of providing medicinal herbs and plants — which it did for 1,500 retailers across the Spanish geography. In 1994, PLAMECA expanded to manufacture its own food supplements, creating a range of products using herbal extracts, vitamins, and minerals. Currently, PLAMECA products are manufactured in modern facilities using up-to-date scientific methods and are sold in 33 countries. The company has also invested $11 million in an aggressive plan to expand its health and wellness focus over the next five years. Learn more at plameca.com.

Juan M Desvalls
[email protected]
Tel. + 34 677518038

SOURCE Plameca

Also from this source

PLAMECA's Natural Solution for Poor Sleep in the Winter Months

The team at PLAMECA understands that there are many reasons a person may not be able to sleep. From an overactive brain and anxious thoughts to a...

PLAMECA Brings Natural Solutions to Specific Problems

Natural medicine is often seen as a discipline focused on cultivating general, long-term health. And that certainly is true to a degree. Vitamins,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Supplementary Medicine

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.