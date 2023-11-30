Health Brand PLAMECA Is Providing Targeted Support Designed to Improve Quality of Life

Quality of Life Is a Multi-Faceted Concept. PLAMECA Is a Health Brand Providing Multiple Targeted Health Solutions That Fit Each Individual's Needs.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality of life (QOL) is a popular measuring stick for a life well lived. It provides a complex and nuanced metric that a growing number of individuals in the 21st century are using to consider if they are satisfied and happy. PLAMECA is a health brand that is facilitating the pursuit of a good QOL through a wide range of safe, natural, and effective nutraceutical solutions.

"We have been committed to the natural well-being of our customers for decades now," says PLAMECA's managing director, Óscar Fernández. "Since we started manufacturing food supplements in 1994, we have developed a wide range of products. These aren't generic multivitamins with vague or unspecific results. Each formula, capsule, and ingredient serve a specific purpose and is designed to create targeted results."

Pew Research Center recently released data regarding what people from advanced economies value when it comes to quality of life. While the list was topped with obvious priorities, like families, friends, and occupations, the fifth item on the list was physical and mental health. This emphasis on health is where PLAMECA plays a key role.

"Our products are the ideal health and wellness tool for consumers who are conscious about their health and how that affects their quality of life," Fernández explains. "We offer a holistic approach that uses nature's bounty to facilitate both short and long-term health."

The brand's products include solutions for joint discomfort, restless legs, poor sleep, cystitis, digestive concerns, and more. Collectively, these enable PLAMECA customers to find targeted and effective natural health solutions that avoid the need to resort to stronger pharmaceutical alternatives. The result is a safe and efficacious path to holistic health that can play a key role in cultivating a high quality of life — a goal that more and more people around the world are focused on achieving.

PLAMECA is a phytotherapy company founded in 1984 with the initial intention of providing medicinal herbs and plants — which it did for 1,500 retailers across the Spanish geography. In 1994, PLAMECA expanded to manufacture its own food supplements, creating a range of products using herbal extracts, vitamins, and minerals. Currently, PLAMECA products are manufactured in modern facilities using up-to-date scientific methods and are sold in 33 countries. The company has also invested $11 million in an aggressive plan to expand its health and wellness focus over the next five years. Learn more at plameca.com .

