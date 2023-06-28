Health Brand Sinoveda's Rapid Rise in the U.S. Is Soaking Up the Limelight

The Innovative Canadian Company's Products Are Making a Splash From the Average Medicine Cabinet to the Red Carpet

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinoveda is an innovative Canadian-based health brand that is bringing Eastern and Western Medicine together. The company uses a unique approach to product development that integrates traditional wisdom with cutting-edge technology. This synergistic method enhances the drug discovery process and delivers promising new treatments.

"Sinoveda Canada Inc. adopts an innovative approach to drug discovery by starting with herbs that have a historical record of efficacy," explains company co-founder Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman. "We combine this knowledge of historically effective herbs with our patented pharmaceutical platform technology along with AI and machine learning. From there, we work to identify and develop novel combination therapies with high efficacy and safety profiles."

Sinoveda has many products in development, including a natural support formula for addressing the symptoms of long covid. However, interested consumers don't have to wait for future products to experience the superior health solutions Sinoveda has to offer. The company already has multiple highly effective formulas on the market.

For example, its Effecti-Cal provides an optimized source of calcium, magnesium, zinc, and vitamin D3 to strengthen bones and guard against or manage conditions such as osteoporosis. The unique combination of standardized ingredients, which comes from Sinoveda's pharmaceutical platform technology or "PPT," also improves calcium uptake and supports a stronger immune system. Consumers can also take the supplement on an empty stomach, and it doesn't create gas, bloating, or pain.

Products like Effecti-Cal and the brand's pain relief cream Proflexa are already popular health solutions in Canada. They are also quickly gaining notoriety in the U.S., thanks in part to a pair of recent events that Sinoveda participated in.

In March, Sinoveda's products were included in the "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bag distributed to a variety of Oscar® nominees who attended the prestigious annual red carpet event. In May, the brand showed up in Tinseltown again when it was included in "Mother's Day in Hollywood" — another gift bag event sent to 25 of the most famous celebrity moms in the world.

The pair of events have accelerated Sinoveda's entrance into the U.S., launching it in the national spotlight on multiple occasions. The Mother's Day swag bag event alone was reported across hundreds of news outlets with millions of readers. As Sinoveda continues to gain momentum and develop new products, it bodes well for health-conscious American consumers looking to make smart, informed, and effective decisions as they care for the health of themselves and their loved ones over time.



The name "Sinoveda" is derived from Chinese and Bangladeshi, the two cultures of the company's founders, renowned pharmaceutical scientists and spouses Dr. Yun K. Tam and Dr. Nuzhat Tam-Zaman. Sinoveda was founded in 2006 and is based in Edmonton, Alberta. The health-science company utilizes its founders' 50-plus years of combined experience in drug development to focus on R&D and further pharmaceutical progress, primarily through its proprietary vanguard PPT® (Pharmaceutical Platform Technology). Learn more at sinoveda.com .

