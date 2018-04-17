Health Canada Grants Atrantil A Natural Health Product Number

"The approval of Health Canada and the issuance of the NPN provides consumers the assurance the product is safe and effective for the claim it helps to relieve symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) such as bloating and constipation," said Dr. Brown, MD, creator and Chief Medical Officer. "Part of the process requires companies to provide extensive information about the product including scientific research supporting any health claims, medicinal and non-medicinal ingredients used, product labeling and information about the manufacturing site. This detailed and exhaustive process ensures consumers can feel confident they are taking a product that can make a positive difference in their health."

Atrantil has been selling in the USA and many other countries but can now be sold in Canada. Atrantil, is a patented nutraceutical with its unique mechanism of action unlike any other product on the market.

About Atrantíl

In 2012, Kenneth Brown, M.D., and Brandi Scott-Hoy formed the parent company of Atrantíl, KBS Research, after being inspired to develop a new method of treating digestive problems such as bloating, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and promoting overall digestive health. Following eight years of scientific research, clinical testing and development, KBS Research launched Atrantíl in 2015, offering a new, unparalleled way to achieve digestive health and relief. Atrantíl is clinically proven to address bloating, abdominal discomfort and changes in bowel habits such as diarrhea and/or constipation at their source. Atrantil is produced using a patented formula comprised of botanical extracts, gluten free and non-GMO ingredients in a capsule format and is available without a prescription. Atrantil is a globally distributed natural product which currently holds patents in fifteen countries. To learn more, please visit www.Atrantil.com.

