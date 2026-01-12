Health Care AI Initiative Launched by Paragon Health Institute

New initiative will promote AI policies and solutions to transform American health care

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Health Institute, a leader in health care research and market-based policy proposals, is launching its Health Care AI Initiative. The Initiative will promote research and policies that leverage artificial intelligence technology to reduce health care costs, minimize waste, accelerate access to life-saving innovations, and improve patient outcomes.

AI has emerged as a major opportunity in American health care. The technology has the promise to greatly improve diagnosis and treatment as well as drug development. Consequently, it is rapidly advancing through the clinical, administrative, and research spheres of medicine. However, some AI tools can produce unpredictable results or can deliver unexplainable outputs, leading to debates on the technology's proper role in health care and what guardrails should surround it. Paragon's Health Care AI Initiative is positioned for thought leadership in these discussions. Specifically the initiative will:

Demonstrate how AI can reduce health care costs

Fight harmful federal & state regulatory efforts that would restrict AI in health care

Educate policymakers on AI's ability to combat waste, fraud , & abuse

, & abuse Promote practices that encourage safe AI deployment within health systems

Enable AI development to empower patients and improve health outcomes across the nation, including in rural settings

Preserve American international leadership in health care AI

Paragon's Health Care AI Initiative is led by Kev Coleman, one of the world's top experts in health care AI. His work has been featured by Politico and Fierce Healthcare and has shaped industry discussions on the safety and regulation of health care AI. He is a frequently featured as a key subject-matter expert, having spoken at The Asian Leadership Summit in Seoul in South Korea and Politico's 2025 Health Care Summit, where he presented his work during a panel discussion alongside Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA). His notable papers on AI include Targeted Postmarket Surveillance: The Way Toward Responsible AI Innovation in Health Care, Healthcare AI Regulation: Guidelines for Maintaining Public Safety and Innovation, and Lowering Health Care Costs Through AI: The Possibilities and Barriers.

"I'm honored to lead Paragon's Health Care AI Initiative," remarked Mr. Coleman, "We've built a solid foundation of research and I'm excited about the groundbreaking work we will soon publish on AI generalization, a key issue involved in the safety of AI-enabled medical devices."

Launched in late 2021 by Brian Blase, Paragon Health Institute provides health policy research as well as market-based policy proposals for improved outcomes in the public and private sectors. A 501(c)(3) non-profit, the organization is funded by donations from foundations and individuals. Paragon does not accept any funding from industry and does not conduct any lobbying. Journalists and healthcare analysts can review Paragon's latest studies and commentary at paragoninstitute.org/research/.

