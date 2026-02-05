MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA) is pleased to announce its 30th Annual Compliance Institute (CI), April 27–30 at the Loews Meeting Complex at Universal Orlando in Orlando, Florida. This landmark event celebrates three decades of trusted compliance education, peer-to-peer learning, and advancement for healthcare compliance professionals.

Celebrating 30 Years of the Compliance Institute Speed Speed

Now in its 30th year, the CI continues to set the standard for comprehensive, practical, and forward-looking compliance programming. The Institute brings together thousands of healthcare compliance leaders, regulators, legal experts, and industry practitioners for professional development, networking, and strategic insight.

Engaging Agenda Focused on the Future of Compliance

The 2026 agenda features a robust lineup of educational sessions, interactive workshops, and expert panels designed to address contemporary challenges and emerging trends in healthcare compliance. Topics include:

Opening General Session on building a culture of compliance and organizational trust by Top 15 Apple Podcaster and best-selling author Brant Menswar



Regulatory and enforcement developments shaping healthcare compliance strategy



Best practices for compliance program design, auditing, monitoring, and investigations



Practical approaches to risk management and organizational culture integration



Innovative compliance program solutions from exhibitors and sponsors

The agenda is available at hcca-info.org/2026CI

The Institute also offers optional certification exam opportunities and networking activities that foster meaningful professional engagement and career advancement. Virtual conference participation in select live-streamed sessions is offered for those unable to join in person.

Celebrating 30 Years of Trust and Impact

HCCA's flagship conference has helped shape the careers of healthcare compliance officers and reinforced best practices that enhance organizational integrity and trustworthiness. Attendees cite the Institute's high-quality education, thought leadership, and peer connections as key drivers of professional success.

"HCCA's Compliance Institute is more than an event — it is an institution in the healthcare compliance community," said HCCA CEO Garth Jordan. "As we mark 30 years, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering the insights, tools, and relationships that compliance professionals need to navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment."

Registration and Additional Information

Attendance options include full conference, single-day, and virtual passes. Exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities are also available.

For complete agenda details, registration information, and press credential requests, visit: hcca-info.org/2026CI.

About HCCA

Health Care Compliance Association® (HCCA®) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving compliance professionals with education, resources, and peer networking opportunities that improve compliance programs and professional performance. HCCA advances the development, implementation, and improvement of compliance programs in healthcare-related industries.

SOURCE Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA)