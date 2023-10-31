Health care culture expert to headline RISE's 22nd Risk Adjustment Forum

Kathleen Bartholomew, R.N., MN, an expert on the power of culture, will kick off the first day of the main conference with a presentation on how to lead through change.

DALLAS, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kathleen Bartholomew, R.N., MN, named one of the top 20 people changing health care in America, will be the keynote speaker at the 22nd Risk Adjustment Forum, the premier event for risk adjustment and quality specialists in the health care industry, which will take place November 27-29, 2023, at the Fairmont Dallas.

Risk Adjustment Forum

Bartholomew, who has a passion for creating healthy work environments, will kick off the first day of the main conference on Tuesday, November 28, with a keynote that will address how to process upcoming changes within your organization and create a plan for seamless transition, provide team managers with leadership and communication skills to guide staff through the process of change, and how to overcome potential barriers to success.

"People often refer to communication and trust as soft stuff, but to prepare your team for the future, you need to focus on the soft stuff," Bartholomew says. People need a clear idea as to where their organization is headed, the reason for the change, and trust that management and senior leaders will acknowledge and listen if they speak up, she explains.

The three-day Risk Adjustment Forum, which includes four pre-conference workshops, is designed for executives in Medicare Advantage, Medicaid managed care, and Affordable Care Act plans who seek updated best practices and strategies for coding accuracy and education success. In addition to Bartholomew's keynote address, the upcoming conference will offer insights and critical takeaways on the transition from HCC Model V24 to V 28, RADV audit preparation and success, coding excellence, and provider education focusing on recent changes by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

The Risk Adjustment Forum will take place November 27-29, 2023, at the Fairmont Dallas. Click here for the complete list of speakers, preconference workshops, the agenda, and how to register for the program.

About Kathleen Bartholomew, R.N., MN

Before turning to health care as a career in 1994, Bartholomew held positions in marketing, business, communications, and teaching. It was these experiences that allowed her to look at the culture of health care from a unique perspective and speak poignantly about the issues affecting providers and the challenges facing health care organizations today.

Bartholomew has been a national speaker for the past 21 years. For her master's thesis she authored "Speak Your Truth: Proven Strategies for Effective Nurse-Physician Communication." In 2010 she was nominated by Health Leaders Media as one of the top 20 people changing health care in America, specifically for calling attention to the impact of disruptive behavior on patient care, and the need for better physician-nurse communication.

In December of 2005, she resigned her position as manager of a 57-bed orthopedic and spine unit to write, "Ending Nurse to Nurse Hostility," (2006) which offered the first comprehensive and compassionate look at the etiology, impact, and solutions of horizontal violence on patients as well as the profession of nursing.

Bartholomew's passion for creating healthy work environments is infectious. As a guest Op Ed writer for The Seattle Times, she is an outspoken consumer advocate; and as a guest on NPR's "The People's Pharmacy," she calls for rapid improvement in hospital safety. As a health care culture expert, Bartholomew speaks internationally to hospital boards, the military, senior leadership and staff about patient safety, communication, leadership, and power. With her husband, John J. Nance, she co-authored, "Charting the Course: Launching Patient-Centric Healthcare" in 2012, which is the sequel to "Why Hospitals Should Fly" 2008.

From the bedside to the boardroom, Bartholomew applies research to practice with humor and an ethical call to excellence that ignites and inspires health caregivers and leaders to unprecedented levels of excellence.

RISE is the premier community for health care professionals in the managed care space, recognized industrywide as the number one resource for all things Medicare Advantage. Offering 30+ conferences annually focused on timely topics and ample networking opportunities for established and emerging leaders, we pride ourselves on consistently delivering a world-class conference experience dedicated to career advancement and industry intelligence. Through cutting-edge conferences, online courses, and customized training, RISE provides professionals with industry insights and critical information they need to stay ahead of the curve.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE RISE