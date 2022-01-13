Health Care Leader Jay Meyers Joins Quartet Health as Chief Growth Officer to Accelerate National Growth to Deliver Speed to Quality Mental Health Care for All

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quartet Health today announced that Jay Meyers, former CEO of Wellvana Health and Chief Growth & Marketing Officer for Anthem's Diversified Business Group, has joined Quartet as Chief Growth Officer. Meyers' extensive experience with health payers makes him an excellent choice to lead Quartet's business development and customer success teams as the company continues into its next phase of strategy and growth.

Jay Meyers brings 20 years of experience growing healthcare organizations focused on improving quality affordable care. Before joining Quartet Health, Meyers was the Chief Executive Officer of Wellvana Health, a tech-enabled early-stage management service organization supporting independent physicians' move toward risk. Prior to Wellvana, Meyers served initially as the Chief Growth & Marketing Officer and then the Chief Development & Marketing Officer for Anthem's Diversified Business Group, a $5B portfolio of companies including AIM, Aspire, Beacon Health Options, CareMore, and HealthGuide.

"As we continue to expand into new markets and partner with health plans, systems, and risk-bearing provider groups to help more people quickly and easily get access to mental health care, we are excited to welcome Jay Meyers to our leadership team," said Puneet Singh, CEO of Quartet Health. "I know how important improving our mental health care system is to Jay, personally and professionally, and we are fortunate that his invaluable skills and experience will have a tremendous impact on our growth and business development team."

"I am excited to join Quartet Health and the amazing team that is enabling all people, across clinical needs and acuity levels, to get the best mental health care possible," said Meyers. "To be able to work at Quartet Health, a company that focuses on supporting all patients getting high-quality mental health and substance use care, is significant for me because I know first-hand through the experience of my family the impact it can have on the lives of so many, including those we love."

Quartet is a company that works with health plans, systems, and provider groups to deliver speed to quality care for all. Last year, Quartet announced its next growth stage to make speed to quality care for all patients across clinical needs, acuity levels, and insurance types a reality. With Meyers' arrival, we'll be able to grow and deliver on that commitment.

About Quartet Health

Quartet is a platform that makes it easier for people to get the best mental health care for them. Our technology and services reach people who need care, connect them to the right care, track the quality of their care, and support their care journeys. Backed top investors like Oak HC/FT, GV (formerly Google Ventures), F-Prime Capital Partners, Polaris Partners, Deerfield Management, Centene Corporation, and Echo Health Ventures, Quartet partners with health insurance plans and health systems in 32 states across the country to help people get the care they need.

