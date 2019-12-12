Health Care Originals and University of Montana Agree to Collaborate on Solution for Chronic Cough Sufferers

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Originals (HCO), a leading digital health tech and wearable devices company that provides the only patch-type ambulatory cough monitor in the world, is pleased to announce a collaboration with Dr. Laurie Slovarp, of the University of Montana, who is pioneering a solution for people plagued with chronic cough.

Dr. Slovarp is an Associate Professor in the School of Speech, Language, Hearing, and Occupational Sciences at the University of Montana. She received a Master's of Science degree in Speech and Hearing Sciences from Arizona State University in 2000 and a PhD in Independent Interdisciplinary studies at University of Montana in August 2015. Dr. Slovarp has extensive experience as a medical speech-language pathologist. She is a swallowing and upper airway specialist and the director of the Voice Outcomes and Inquiry of Cough and Essentials in Swallowing (VOICES) lab. The mission of the VOICES lab is to conduct research that has a direct impact on clinical management and quality of life of patients with chronic cough and related upper airway disorders. Dr. Slovarp's research has been supported through the Mountain West Clinical Translational Research Infrastructure Network (MW-CTRIN) and the Montana IDeA Network of Biomedical Research Excellence (INBRE) under grants from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences. Dr. Slovarp is currently conducting a clinical trial investigating a novel treatment for chronic refractory cough. The ADAMM-RSM will be used in her study to objectively measure cough frequency before and after treatment.

"I am excited about the potential of HCO's ADAMM-RSM device – and its potential for helping us understand more about chronic cough, and other upper airway disorders," said Dr. Slovarp. "It also has potential to improve diagnostic accuracy and treatment of these disorders."

"We are delighted to collaborate with the University of Montana and Dr. Slovarp on this novel approach. As we are rolling out ADAMM-RSM in many clinical trials in respiratory diseases, we're excited to continue to partner with researchers who understand the impact of cough and know that this previously unattainable data set will provide unparalleled insights. In particular, ADAMM-RSM's value proposition – not visible, low burden of use naturally lends itself to gathering real world evidence, which is of paramount importance when we think about better patient outcomes, and meaningful solutions that address real world problems. Dr. Slovarp and her proposed work fit well within that framework, and HCO is honored to have Dr. Slovarp as a collaboration partner," said Jared Dwarika, Co-Founder of HCO.

ABOUT HEALTH CARE ORIGINALS:

Health Care Originals (HCO), (www.healthcareoriginals.com), named one of the Top 4 Medical IoT technologies in the world in 2017, winner of WT's Innovation World Cup in 2016 and termed Breakthrough Innovation by hp TechVentures, is a leading digital health startup, integrating IoT technologies to empower everyone through improved understanding and management of their health and medical conditions. HCO's current wearable solutions provide the only ambulatory cough monitoring in the world, are optimized for respiratory system applications, providing revolutionary, actionable insight into illnesses like asthma and COPD, respiratory syndromes, research, health & safety and competitive sports. HCO is a resident company of the Johnson & Johnson Innovation, JLABS (JLABS @ NYC).

