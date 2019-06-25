Health Care Privacy Attorney Sarah Rugnetta Joins Beckage PLLC's Expanding Health Care Privacy Practice

Rugnetta began her legal career as a health insurance regulator for the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation. She also served as the privacy officer for a regional non-profit organization where she oversaw hospital and ambulatory care initiatives.

Rugnetta worked for the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), in India, where she advised the agency on policy issues, health programs and communication strategy.

"I am thrilled to join the growing privacy and data protection team at Beckage," Rugnetta said. "Our professionals are using our combined capabilities in health care, technology, and regulatory matters to service our expanding base of clients in today's evolving privacy landscape."

Rugnetta earned her B.A., cum laude, in English Literature and Political Science from St. Lawrence University. She received her J.D., cum laude, from University at Buffalo Law School.

The law firm of Beckage PLLC advises its global clients on strategic business growth, privacy, technology, cybersecurity, data breach response, risk management, IT contracting, and regulatory matters. Its attorneys and other professionals include former federal regulators, executives of international and publicly traded companies, technologists, and other business owners. Beckage provides a full range of regulatory and strategic counsel for companies dealing with technology, privacy and data security, including those in health care, education, finance, service, and insurance industries. Beckage experience includes responding to headline-making data breaches, defense of consumer class actions, and privacy issues under the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), emerging state-law requirements for biometrics and consumer protection, and privacy tech. Beckage's offices are located at 420 Main Street in Buffalo, N.Y. and 3 Columbus Circle in New York, N.Y. More information is available at Beckage.com and its professionals may be reached at 844-502-9363.

