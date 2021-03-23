Health Care Service Corporation and Collective Health Announce Plans to Deliver Streamlined, Digital Health Care Experience at Scale

HCSC will offer Collective Health's integrated solution, which provides a single digital platform that enables self-funded employers to administer benefits, reduce workload, manage costs, and help manage the health of their people—all in one place. For members, Collective Health will enhance navigation, providing a personalized experience with products and features that make it easier to understand and manage their health care, from wherever they are.

"HCSC continues to focus on making health care more accessible, affordable, and simpler for our members by offering more user-friendly services like what we're announcing with Collective Health today," said Maurice Smith, HCSC's chief executive officer. "Together, our combined offering will make benefits administration easier for employers, and at the same time, help individuals get connected with the care options that can best meet their needs, when they need it."

"We are excited to collaborate with HCSC, an organization that shares our mission and commitment to make it effortless for people to understand, navigate, and pay for healthcare," said Ali Diab, Collective Health's CEO and Co-Founder. "By combining the technology and user experience capabilities of Collective Health, with the scale and service strength of HCSC, together we can bring many more Americans the exceptional healthcare experience they deserve."

HCSC is the largest customer-owned health insurer in the United States serving nearly 17 million members. HCSC works in close collaboration with employers, government, and network providers to solve complex health care challenges such as access and affordability, while introducing programs and products that combine the power of data and technology for a coordinated approach to care and improved value for members.

"Health care is changing rapidly, and HCSC remains on the cutting edge," said Kevin Cassidy, HCSC's chief growth officer. "With Collective Health's platform, we're providing employers and their staff with the latest technology to streamline their benefits management and making it easier for members to prioritize their health and access to quality, affordable care."

"Collective Health has spearheaded the digital health care transformation since it was founded," said James Parr, Senior Vice President of Sales, Collective Health. "Through our suite of market-leading products and services, relationships with innovative partners, and a curated approach to increase member engagement, HCSC will offer customers a best-in-class solution for navigating the health care experience, accessing the care they need, and helping improve health outcomes."

Collective Health has spent the last seven years designing its technology from the ground up, resulting in a more seamless, flexible platform that brings capabilities, including:

Curated Programs - offering choice and flexibility developed through population data, which helps identify appropriate digital health and virtual provider programs for an employer's benefits strategy and needs.

A Connected Administration - simplifying how benefits teams run and manage their whole healthcare strategy by bringing together administration, adjudication, eligibility, consolidated billing, payments, and advanced reporting and analytics into one streamlined digital platform.

A Personalized Member Experience – combining human interaction and powerful platform technology with data analytics and thoughtful digital outreach to drive engagement, deliver incredible support, and provide guidance to assist members in receiving the care they need, when they need it.

As part of this collaboration, participating HCSC customers can access these products and services at the touch of a finger through Collective Health's mobile app for members, and with the employers web-based interface, employers can see how their plans and programs are helping their workforce.

The collaboration will offer Collective Health's employer and member products and services to HCSC's markets, with availability for members beginning January 1, 2022.

About Health Care Service Corporation

Health Care Service Corporation is the country's largest customer-owned health insurer, with nearly 17 million members in its health plans in Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. A Mutual Legal Reserve Company, HCSC is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

About Collective Health

Collective Health simplifies employer healthcare with technology solutions that make health benefits work for everyone. With a range of products and services and by partnering with innovative companies across care delivery, the company helps reinvent the healthcare experience for forward-thinking organizations and their people across the U.S. Collective Health is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with locations in Chicago, IL, and Lehi, UT. Founded in 2013, Collective Health is backed by the DFJ Growth, GV, NEA, SoftBank Vision Fund, Sun Life Financial, and other leading healthcare and technology investors and advisors. For more information, please visit collectivehealth.com.

