Health Care Service Corporation Appoints Catherine Nelson as Chief Legal Officer

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) announced Catherine Nelson as the company's Chief Legal officer, effective immediately. In her new role Nelson will lead the company's legal strategy, including overseeing internal and outside counsel support of all regulatory, litigation, contract, transactional, and governance matters affecting HCSC and its operating units. She will report to HCSC President and Chief Executive Officer Maurice Smith.

"Catherine brings in-depth knowledge of the health care industry and broad legal, commercial and regulatory experience that will be important as the company continues to grow," Smith said. "Her deep legal experience and sound business judgment make her an excellent choice, which complements our senior team at this critical moment in the health care industry and HCSC's history."

Nelson most recently served as the company's Divisional Senior Vice President, HCSC Plan and Business Counsel and Enterprise Risk Officer. Previously, she was the legal advisor to the office of the Chairman, CEO and President. She also served as the general counsel of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, where she was instrumental in strategically managing key provider, customer, and regulatory matters to advance critical company initiatives and further its mission to expand access to health care in Illinois.

"I am honored to lead HCSC's outstanding legal team that is trusted to provide expert counsel to all aspects of the company's operations," Nelson said. "I look forward to continuing to work closely with Maurice and the rest of the HCSC team to support the Company's continued success and commitment to sustained high performance, excellence and integrity."

Prior to joining HCSC, Nelson served for 15 years in private practice at Foley & Larder/Hopkins & Sutter focused on corporate transactions, including supporting HCSC as outside mergers and acquisition counsel.

Nelson has a Juris Doctor from the Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law and a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Illinois. She currently serves on the board of Medecision, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of HCSC.

About Health Care Service Corporation

Health Care Service Corporation is the country's largest customer-owned health insurer and fifth largest health insurer overall, with nearly 16 million members in its health plans in Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. A Mutual Legal Reserve Company, HCSC is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. For more information, please visit HCSC.com, visit our Facebook page or follow us on Twitter.

