Health Care Service Corporation Names Monica Diaz Vice President and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer

CHICAGO, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC), the nation's largest customer-owned health insurer, has named Monica Diaz as vice president and chief diversity & inclusion officer, reporting to Nazneen Razi, senior vice president and chief human resources officer, HCSC. Diaz will lead HCSC's Center for Diversity and Inclusion, ensuring that diversity and inclusion remain cornerstones of the company's culture and operations.



Diaz's more than 25 years of leadership experience includes serving as vice president and chief diversity & inclusion officer for Campbell Soup Company, vice president of diversity, inclusion and wellness at ESPN Inc. (part of The Walt Disney Company), and global diversity and inclusion director at the Microsoft Corporation. She brings deep experience in various areas of human resources, including diversity and inclusion, organizational development, talent management, learning, wellness and serving as a business partner.

"Our employees and our members are more diverse than ever before. Being an employer and insurer that delivers value and builds connections means continuing to evolve our thinking to a global mindset focused on embracing what makes us all unique," said Razi. "Monica possesses deep experience paired with creativity, passion and a willingness to be a disruptor that will allow us to build on our successful programs and identify new, meaningful ways to move our work forward."

Diaz has served on the board for Madrinas, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of Latinas (now part of the Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement - HACE), on the national advisory board of the One Love Foundation, a nonprofit organization that educates teenagers and young adults on relationship violence. She has been honored by industry and professional organizations, including the Cable & Telecommunications Human Resources Association (CTHRA), Hispanic Executive, Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM) and is an active supporter of the LGBTQ community through the Human Rights Campaign (HRC). Diaz is an influencer and in-demand public speaker on the topics of D&I strategy, leadership, global mindset, gender diversity, race, ethnicity, as well as other dimensions of human differences.

She holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's degree in industrial/organizational psychology from the University of Puerto Rico. She also completed the WISE Executive Leadership Institute at Dartmouth College – Tuck School of Business.

HCSC has been recognized as a best place to work on the Disability Equality Index and Corporate Equality Index, a Military Friendly Employer and one of America's Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes. In its 2018 Diversity & Inclusion Annual Profile, HCSC highlighted that 61 percent of its management positions are held by women, and 33 percent are held by people of color. More than 4,300 employees are engaged in nine Business Resource Groups (BRGs), employee-led, voluntary councils that participate in internal leadership development programs, recruitment activities and local volunteer outreach to advance the company's inclusive talent pipeline.

About Health Care Service Corporation

Health Care Service Corporation is the country's largest customer-owned health insurer and fourth largest health insurer overall, with more than 16 million members in its health plans in Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. A Mutual Legal Reserve Company, HCSC is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. For more information, please visit HCSC.com, visit our Facebook page or follow us on Twitter.

