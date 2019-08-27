Health Care Service Corporation to Offer Comprehensive Suite of Blue Cross and Blue Shield Benefit Solutions

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC), the nation's largest customer-owned health insurer, announced today that it will begin offering ancillary benefits under the trusted Blue Cross and Blue Shield name. Beginning September 1, 2019, products such as vision, dental, short- and long-term disability, life, critical illness and accident that were offered under the "Dearborn National" brand will be sold as "Blue Cross and Blue Shield" in Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

"Our customers have always relied on us for the best in medical and dental benefits; now they will have an opportunity to get ancillary benefits and create a comprehensive benefits package under the Blue Cross and Blue Shield name," said Kevin Cassidy, chief growth officer, HCSC. "Together these benefits work as one competitively priced program and, in the future, will offer a holistic view that can be used to identify gaps in care, proactively connect the dots and handle customer issues more seamlessly; ultimately improving the customer experience and saving them money."

Bringing together medical and ancillary benefits is the first step in a multi-year integration that will ultimately make it easier for HCSC customers to navigate the benefits landscape, help improve members' health, lower their out-of-pocket expenses, and provide financial security and peace of mind.

"This represents an exciting, holistic approach to benefits. In the first year, our customers will see the branding of these ancillary benefits under the Blue Cross and Blue Shield name as we offer them in conjunction with medical benefits," said Mike Witwer, president and CEO, Dearborn National. "In the future, integrating these product solutions into a comprehensive suite will make it easier for employers to manage their overall benefit costs and offer a simplified product their employees want, from a brand they trust."

About Health Care Service Corporation

Health Care Service Corporation is the country's largest customer-owned health insurer and fourth largest health insurer overall, with more than 16 million members in its health plans in Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. A Mutual Legal Reserve Company, HCSC is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. For more information, please visit HCSC.com , visit our Facebook page or follow us on Twitter .

SOURCE Health Care Service Corporation

Related Links

https://www.hcsc.com

